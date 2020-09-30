Dayton food truck creates delicious homage to bygone Taco Bell menu items

“Eat Rocks Taco Bell,” available now through Sunday, Oct. 4, is an 18″ hand-tossed dough with queso base, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Monterey jack cheese, seasoned potatoes, and pico, with lettuce, fried crispy tortilla strips and chipotle ranch after the bake.

“Like any breakup, it comes with duality and mixed emotion,” The Pizza Bandit wrote. “On one hand, maybe I’ll finally be able to lose weight and get to bed before 3 a.m.? But also, think of all of the good times we’ve shared...”

How to order

The limited-time pizza is available in a whole pie, by the slice, delivery, carryout or patio dining at Yellow Cab Tavern at 700 E. 4th St. in Dayton, home of The Pizza Bandit. You can order online at iampizzabandit.com.