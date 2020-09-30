Dayton food truck creates delicious homage to bygone Taco Bell menu items

As fans of a few particular Taco Bell menu items have been in state of mourning and confusion, some Dayton foodies could no longer stand by and watch.
“Taco Bell picked quite the year to rip our hearts out, but we’re going to do something about it...,” The Pizza Bandit food truck wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday.
In July, Taco Bell announced it would be getting rid of some menu items including its Mexican Pizza nad Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes in the coming months in order to streamline its menu.
The Pizza Bandit announced its “BIG Tasty Pie of the week” is the “Eat Rocks Taco Bell.” The unique pie is inclusive to both the treasured seasoned potatoes and Mexican pizza and is an ode to things The Pizza Bandit said it will truly miss from “the Bell.”
“Eat Rocks Taco Bell,” available now through Sunday, Oct. 4, is an 18″ hand-tossed dough with queso base, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Monterey jack cheese, seasoned potatoes, and pico, with lettuce, fried crispy tortilla strips and chipotle ranch after the bake.
“Like any breakup, it comes with duality and mixed emotion,” The Pizza Bandit wrote. “On one hand, maybe I’ll finally be able to lose weight and get to bed before 3 a.m.? But also, think of all of the good times we’ve shared...”
How to order
The limited-time pizza is available in a whole pie, by the slice, delivery, carryout or patio dining at Yellow Cab Tavern at 700 E. 4th St. in Dayton, home of The Pizza Bandit. You can order online at iampizzabandit.com.