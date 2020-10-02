Dayton Mall to host 'Retro Rewind’ concert with a few new twists

The socially-distanced event is called “Retro Rewind,” and it will start at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Dayton Mall’s parking lot in Miami Twp. Music will be provided by The Avalons — “known for their outstanding harmonies, high-energy choreography, audience participation and hilarious fun,” Dayton Mall officials said in a release — and by Elvis tribute artist Ryan Roth and the Comeback Special Band.

Explore First look inside new craft brewery opening this weekend in Centerville

The event will also serve as a fund-raiser for the local non-profit organization For Love of Children Dayton (FLOC), mall officials said. FLOC serves more than 6,000 children in the Miami Valley who are neglected, abused, in foster care or in need of community resources.