Dayton Mall to host 'Retro Rewind’ concert with a few new twists

The Dayton Mall will host an outdoor concert and celebration of Halloween later this month that will feature a few new wrinkles.
The socially-distanced event is called “Retro Rewind,” and it will start at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Dayton Mall’s parking lot in Miami Twp. Music will be provided by The Avalons — “known for their outstanding harmonies, high-energy choreography, audience participation and hilarious fun,” Dayton Mall officials said in a release — and by Elvis tribute artist Ryan Roth and the Comeback Special Band.
The event will also serve as a fund-raiser for the local non-profit organization For Love of Children Dayton (FLOC), mall officials said. FLOC serves more than 6,000 children in the Miami Valley who are neglected, abused, in foster care or in need of community resources.
Tickets are required. Each ticket reserves space that holds up to 10 people in a socially distanced way in the mall’s parking lot. Tickets range from $15 to $200, and are available at Eventbrite under “Dayton Mall Retro Rewind.”
Concert-goers are encouraged to dress up in 1950s garb. There will be a costume contest as well as a ’50s-style dance contest. Jim Bucher, local media personality, will serve as emcee.
Food and beverages will be available from a variety of food trucks including Little Boijon Asian Cuisine, Winks Treats and JD’s Twisted Pig BBQ. Beer, wine and mixed drinks will be sold via Heidelberg Distributing Company. Restrooms and handwashing stations will be available at the event site. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. No coolers will be permitted.
“The concert is a safe way for families to enjoy great entertainment and still be able to safely social-distance,” Dave Duebber, the Dayton Mall’s general manager, said in a release. “It’s hard to find ways to have fun with your family during this cautious time of COVID-19, and we’ve figured out a way for folks to social-distance, relax and enjoy the concert.”
For more information, visit daytonmall.com.