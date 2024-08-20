Charis Coffee & Creamery in Butler County serves tasty tranquility in a busy world

Charis (pronounced Care-iss) is the Greek word for grace and loving-kindness. This inspired the café's name and the heart of service when working with customers.

“We also don’t know where people are coming from or what their life looks like, so we want to treat each interaction and each order with care,” Hill said. “With how quickly the world moves, how often do we see impatience to upset people, unfair treatment, and unsatisfactory food and drinks? Everyone deserves kindness.”

Charis Coffee & Creamery serves popular, house-made hot and cold drinks, including drip coffee, espresso, macchiato, chai tea, Cortadito (sugar-infused espresso with steamed milk), and Cortado (equal parts espresso and steamed milk). Their current special is the Cocomocha, a dairy-free cold brew with mocha, almond, and coconut, with coconut cream whip topping. Hill also recommends the seasonal coconut cold foam and the honey cinnamon latte.

In addition to its expansive drink menu, Charis Coffee & Creamery serves locally sourced breakfast and lunch items. According to Hill, the bacon breakfast burritos are the most popular menu choice. However, customers can also order ham and cheese croissants, cinnamon rolls, fruit and granola yogurt parfaits. In the mood for lunch? Try the turkey and Colby Jack sandwich on a ciabatta bun, a chicken Caesar salad, the strawberry pecan and chicken salad, or an Italian sandwich made with pepperoni, salami, and provolone cheese on a hoagie bun.

What sets Charis Coffee & Creamery apart from other shops is its gelato selection. From classic flavors, including vanilla and chocolate, to more extravagant options like lemon basil sorbet and Hokey Pokey (honeycomb toffee and vanilla swirled with honey), anyone can satisfy their sweet tooth.

For something extra decadent, try the affogato, a serving of gelato with 2 ounces of espresso poured over the top.

Coffee & Creamery has an online ordering system allowing customers to place orders in advance. Choose the date and time; the order will be ready shortly after arrival.

Customers can sit and enjoy their food and drink in the spacious seating area or reserve a meeting room for free for up to two hours. This quiet, relaxing space is perfect for remote workers or small groups looking for a meeting place.

Giving back to the community doesn’t just happen with Charis Coffee & Creamery customer interactions. Hill said the company often donates profits to local causes, including Reach Out Lakota, the Care Center at Northstar Church, Tried and True Parenting, and other local needs as they arise.

Local events such as Jazz-n-Gelato also welcome customers to come and enjoy listening to great music performed by local high school bands, including the Lakota West Jazz Orchestra.

To learn more about Charis Coffee & Creamery, visit the café's or Facebook and Instagram pages.

More details

Charis Coffee & Creamery is located at 6096 West Chester Road, West Chester Twp. Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Get featured

