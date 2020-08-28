Dayton vegan restaurant scores a national shout-out before it even opens

VegOut Magazine, a vegan media company with city guides across the country that says it covers “the best vegan things to eat, see, and do,” alerted its readers to Cafe 1610′s upcoming opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. The restaurant is located in the District Provisions building at 521 Wayne Ave.

“While the plant-based dishes look amazing and should draw vegans from around the area, the founders’ primary intent is to market to omnivores, showing just how beautiful and delicious plant-based cuisine can be,” VegOutMag.com said of Cafe 1610 on its web site.