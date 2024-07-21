Summer Restaurant Week: A look at some of the best dishes on menus

Zahora was still signing up restaurants and firming up details as of press time, but she did have several new restaurants that are joining the fun for the first time. She has shared that menu updates and announcements are happening daily with the latest being posted on dineoutdayton.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Melting Pot and Moeller Brew Barn locations in Troy and Dayton will be taking part this year.

Other participating restaurants include Amber Rose, Archer’s Tavern, Carvers Steaks and Chops, CBCG Grill, Coco’s Bistro, Figlio, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Jay’s Seafood, Manna Uptown, Pasha Grill, Roost Modern Italian, The Caroline and Treasure Island Supper Club.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Like last year, the biggest change those familiar with restaurant week will see include many meals coming in at a higher price points, which Zahora explains is due to elevated food costs.

A dollar from each meal sold this year will be donated to Adopt a Pit dog rescue.

Here’s a taste of just a few of the menus that await you if you decide to head out and participate.

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099

First course: Choice of Soup of the day or romaine salad, spinach salad, Caesar salad, substitute a Carvers Wedge Salad for $4 With choice of: Mashed potatoes, baked potato, rice pilaf, au gratin potatoes or vegetable. $20.24 Entrée selection: Basil and sun-dried tomato pasta. $25.24 Entrée selections: Bourbon mushroom glazed chicken; $30.24 Entrée selection: 7 oz. prime rib, rubbed with house herb blend then slow roasted overnight; $40.24 Entrée Selections:Garlic and thyme filet mignon or 14 oz. ribeye topped with mushrooms and onions and a whiskey cream sauce. Dessert: Mixed berries and cream or a brownie cookie. Note: Restaurant week menu is not valid with any coupons or discounts and is dine-in only.

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, (937) 534-0494

$30.24 (plus tax, beverages and gratuity). First Course: Caesar Salad - Romaine, grated parmesan, and herbed croutons, Peasant Salad - lettuce, spinach, bacon, egg, onion, cheddar, peas, peppers, and peasant dressing, or strawberry field green salad; Second course: Chicken in roasted pepper cream sauce - linguine with grilled chicken, fresh mushroom, spinach and asiago, or blackened shrimp pasta — linguine with spicy tomato cream sauce, chorizo sausage and broccoli, or truffle mushroom pizza or basil shrimp pizza. Third Course: Tiramisu – Lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, chocolate or white chocolate Crème Brulee – creamy vanilla scented filling with a crackly sugar top and shaved white chocolate.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Road, Miamisburg, (937) 865-9355

First Course (choose one): Cup of chicken tortilla soup or soup of the day, BLT, mixed greens or Caesar salad; Main Course: Slow roasted prime rib - hand-carved, homemade au jus, creamy horseradish sauce by request, choice of loaded baked potato or Parmesan mashed potatoes; Parmesan crusted pork chop or wood grilled scallops or a New York strip.. Desserts (choose one): Chocolate brownie sundae, creme brulée cheesecake squares or warm carrot cake with salted caramel sauce. Price not posted.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000

3 Course Meals for $25.23 – Carryout available Starters: Appetizers, soups, salads, humus, lentil soup, house salad, Ezme chicken vegetable soup, shepherd salad, Babaganush, Haydari, pilaki, tabuli, eggplant with sauce or falafel Entrees: A variety of kebabs, lahana sarma, chicken delight, doner special, mousakka, vegetarian mousakka, vegetable stew, vegetable stew with lamb or chicken, fillet of tilapia, fillet of salmon; Dessert: Rice pudding or almond pudding.

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy, (937) 552-7676

First course: Choice of salad or chilled Vichyssoise. Second course: Choice of seafood stir fry made with scallops, shrimp, mussels and halibut with onions and peppers over coconut rice ($35.24), 6 oz. beef filet served over Yukon gold mashed potatoes topped with a brandy peppercorn cream sauce ($38.23). Third course: New York style cheesecake with fresh sliced strawberries with Kahlua sauce or a slice of carrot cake.

The Melting Pot, 453 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, (937) 567-8888

The Melting Pot joins for its first Summer Restaurant Week event with an offer for three-courses per person for $40.24 that includes a cheese fondue, entree and chocolate fondue. A salad can be added for $8.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Treasure Island Supper Club, 4250 Chief Woods Lane, Moraine, (937) 640-3354

Start with either a house salad or a cup of soup. Entree options are a BBQ pork ribs served with the choice of a baked or sweet potato and vegetable of the day ($25.24) or Asian salmon with vegetables over fried rice ($25.24) or filet medallions with red wine au jus served with redskin wedges ($30.24). For dessert they are offering an orange creamsicle cake, lemon cake or key lime pie.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.

How to go

What: Summer Restaurant Week

When: July 21-28

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.24-$45.24More info: (937) 461-6872 (MVRA) or www.dineoutdayton.com

Note: Calling ahead is recommended for details, hours and reservations.