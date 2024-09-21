EnterTRAINment Junction to have Jack-O-Lantern Junction one final time

The Halloween fun at Jack-O-Lantern Junction features an indoor, no-scare walk-through maze featuring kid-friendly ghosts, skeletons, cobwebs and multiple treat stations offering children free trick-or-treat candy. This will be the final kids’ Halloween event at EnterTRAINment Junction as the popular family attraction is closing its doors in January 2025.

The weather is climate-controlled inside, and the venue’s Main Street will be decked out with festive Halloween decorations.

Jack-O-Lantern Junction features a Halloween-themed train display for guests to enjoy, along with Halloween crafts, a talking pumpkin, and Halloweenville, a miniature animated display. Plus, there’s more fun outside with Halloween-themed, hand-cranked train cars and an electric train ride (weather permitting).

EnterTRAINment Junction’s other popular attractions are also open, including the world’s largest indoor model train display, a play area for kids, a historic Coney Island replica, a circus-themed A-Maze-N FunHouse as well as the educational American Railroading Museum and more. EnterTRAINment Junction offers 80,000 square feet of family fun in one location.

While visiting, guests can stop by Junction Hobbies & Toys or grab a bite to eat at the café. The toy shop features a selection of classic and nostalgic toys, including the area’s largest collection of Thomas the Train merchandise, G-Scale and HO trains and accessories, and more.

Each year, more than 200,000 guests have visited EnterTRAINment Junction. October is one of the biggest months, following July and December. December is the single biggest month. Guests have visited from all 50 states and 40 foreign countries.

Jack-O-Lantern Junction and Christmas at the Junction in December will go on as planned and offer the public a “last-chance opportunity” to experience these popular events one more time or perhaps for the first time. EnterTRAINment Junction will discontinue operations in January 2025.

How to go

What: Jack-O-Lantern Junction at EnterTRAINment Junction

Where: 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Twp.

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Various ticket packages start at $9.95, children ages 2 and under are free. Free parking

More info: Visit enterTRAINmentjunction.com or call (513) 898-8000