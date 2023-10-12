10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

An acclaimed dancer’s return to the stage, numerous festivals and noteworthy theater are among options to keep in mind this weekend.

1. ‘In Good Company’

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Sheri “Sparkle” Williams steps out of retirement to appear in Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s season opener. Williams will reprise her original role in the hip-hop tribute “Jacob’s Ladder,” a compilation of complex street movement choreographed in 2007 by hip-hop dance legend Rennie Harris. The program will also feature Ohio State University professor and dance department chair Charles O. Anderson’s “A 3/5 Proclamation: 8.5.23″ and Denver-based Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, DCDC’s sister company, showcased in “Standing on the Shoulders” and opposite DCDC in “Jacob’s Ladder.”

Cost: $15-$75

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

2. Out Here Dayton Film Fest

When: Oct. 13-15. Times vary.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: This annual celebration of queer filmmaking, formerly known as the Dayton LGBT Film Fest, includes features, short films and documentaries along with special guests.

Cost: $9-$15

More info: Visit www.outheredayton.org or the festival’s Facebook page

3. DPO’s ‘Star Wars’

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents a screening of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the film that launched a cinematic universe, with a live soundtrack. This program features the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Neal Gittleman performing John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score. Sunday’s concert is also the DPO’s annual Halloween concert, the PhilharMonster. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costumes for both shows. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $23.50 to $88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: DeVries Theatre of the Stevens Student Center at Cedarville University, 251 N. Main St., Cedarville

Details: Cedarville University’s terrifically acted and designed production is a fun, endearing and Golden Rule-implied tribute to Charles M. Schulz’s beloved “Peanuts” comic strip. Directed with playful precision by Stacey Stratton, this first-rate staging enjoyably emphasizes themes of friendship and family in its relatable vignettes. In spite of feuds and differences among the characters, love remains, especially between incredibly headstrong Lucy Van Pelt (adorably opinionated Ava Ramsey) and her blanket-adoring younger brother Linus (charming Aaron Lyons attentively following Ramsey’s mannerisms in “Little Known Facts”). Equally notable: Sam Claude’s endearing monologues in the titular role; Emma Chilcote’s spunky Sally Brown; Josh Kenniv’s no-nonsense Schroeder (he’s wonderfully expressive opposite Ramsey in “Schroeder”); James Schenck’s outstandingly sly and energetic Snoopy; Alyssa Hart’s sweetly understated portrayal of The Little Red-Haired Girl; Carrie Anthony’s breezy, sharp and character-conscious choreography; Jonathan Sabo’s colorful. comic strip-esque set; Jeff Simon’s impressive animation graphics; and a surefire projections design team consisting of Sabo, Stratton, Landon Stratton, and Tim Phipps. This production is also a must-see due to Stratton’s wonderful decision to make the audience ponder a world in which Charlie Brown actually has a shot at befriending The Little Red-Haired Girl in addition to having a kite rival the eye-popping allure of the falling chandelier in “The Phantom of the Opera” when it comes to audience-pleasing theatrics.

Cost: $15-$18

More info: cedarville.edu

5. Yellow Springs Street Fair

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs

Details: Expect around 250 eclectic and unique vendors, food trucks, music and beer.

Cost: Free

More info: Visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair or the festival’s Facebook page.

6. Luv Locz Experiment

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The local funk-reggae act Luv Locz Experiment, which released its sophomore album, “Strange Fruit,” earlier this year, performs at the annual Co-op Festival. Co-op Dayton presents an event that celebrates the Dayton community, creative collaborations and local cooperatives with food, games and more. Co-op Festival is a kid friendly event. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.coopdayton.org/coopfestival2023

7. Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: Main Street in Waynesville

Details: Sauerkraut is the main attraction at this festival featuring approximately 460 craft vendors. Feel free to feast on sauerkraut pizza, sauerkraut balls and sauerkraut doughnuts among other treats.

Cost: Free

More info: Visit www.sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

8. Amber Hargett

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: NextDoor, 454 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton-based Americana artist released her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Coal Mine Canary,” on hometown label Magnaphone Records in late July. Since then, Hargett has been splitting her time between solo dates and the occasional full band gig. She will be presenting solo sets of originals and cover songs at NextDoor, which opened early this year in the former Tumbleweed Connection space. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-951-2002 or daytonsbar.com

9. Masquerage: A Night on Olympus

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Dayton’s annual Masquerage, known as the “Party of Parties for a Cause,” returns to help raise money for Equitas Health Dayton’s prevention and education programs.

Cost: $60 for general admission; $125 for VIP

More info: masquerage.org

10. ‘Love/Sick’

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12, 13 and 14

Where: Black Box Theatre, Building 2, on the campus of Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: Kimberly Borst directs an admirable production of John Cariani’s one-act collection of nine unique, complicated relationships. Standouts: Ethan Harris and Josiah Callinan in the humorous yet touching “What?!?,” Tracie Puckett-Knight and Shaun Diggs in the potent “Lunch and Dinner,” and Courtney Collinsworth’s breakthrough performances in the compelling parenthood-themed “Forgot” (opposite Callinan) and introspective, sexy “Destiny” (opposite Diggs). Patrons are advised the play contains adult themes.

Cost: $10

More info: sinclair.edu/tickets