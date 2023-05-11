2023 ‘Dayton Skyscrapers’ exhibit to open this month at EbonNia Gallery

The 2023 Skyscrapers include Joyce Beatty, Willis Blackshear Jr., Debbie Blunden-Diggs and Keith Byars.

“So many outstanding people from our area are going to be celebrated this year,” added Davis. “We’re very pleased.”

“Dayton Skyscrapers” is also deemed as “an innovative and unique art, culture and educational project that has unlimited potential and possibilities for replication in other urban and rural educational systems across the U.S.” Every school within Dayton Public Schools will receive and display these original art works of African American visual artists as an integral part of the learning environment.

“All of the artwork will eventually (be) in the Dayton Public Schools,” said Davis. “We’re really pleased that these great high achievers will be forever seen in our schools as motivation for our young people.”

This year’s exhibiting artists are: Abner Cope, Andrea Walker-Cummings, Clifford Darrett, Craig Screven, Dwayne Daniel, Erin Smith-Glenn, Gregg DeGroat, Horace Dozier, Sr., James Pate, Morris Howard, Reginald Harmon, and Yvette Walker-Dalton.

In addition to Davis as curator and project director, the Project Team includes assistant coordinator Audrey Davis, coordinator Rosalyn Green, exhibit designer James Pate, and photographer Horace Dozier.

An Artists Reception will be held Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 937-223-2290. The EbonNia Gallery is located at 1135 W. Third St., Dayton.