40 events in June across Dayton region to spice up your summer

1. Christopher Titus

Comedian Christopher Titus will stop at the Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St., #200, Beavercreek, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. Titus has sold shows to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. His wildly innovative multi-cam half hour comedy, “Titus,” premiered to critical and audience acclaim on FOX, earning the show an Emmy nomination. Cost: $37-$47. More info: 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

2. Miami Valley Quilt Show

The Miami Valley Quilt Show will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. View over 200 quilts, special exhibits and vendors. Cost: $5. More info: www.quiltshowmvqg.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

3. Art Ball

The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, presents its annual Art Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. The black tie gala will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres followed by a sit-down dinner and live music. This year’s theme, “Groove,” will focus on the influence of disco and club culture on contemporary art. The event raises money for DAI. Cost: $5,000 for grand patron table. $4,000 for patron table. $500 for grand patron individual. $400 for DAI member patron individual. $425 for non-DAI member patron individual. More info: 937-223-4278 or www.daytoninstitute.org.

4. Juneteenth Emancipation Day

Celebrate Juneteenth Emancipation Day in Kettering at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. The Luv Locz Experiment, a Dayton-based, reggae-infused, funk and soul band, will perform at the event. There will also be local minority-owned businesses, arts and crafts, and more. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

5. Vandalia Air Show Backyard Bash

This event will take place at Vandalia Art Park, 256 E. Alkaline Springs Road, from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 20. From patriotic-themed activities to a dazzling music performance from the United States Air Force Band of Flight, this event is a tapestry of American pride. There will be food trucks, vendors, and other activities available at the event. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonairshow.com.

6. World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day will be celebrated at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 22. World Refugee Day is an annual celebration that honors the courage, strength, and determination of women, men, and children who are forced to flee their homes under threat of persecution, conflict and violence. Come by to enjoy presentations, a panel of refugees, performances, music and refreshments. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonohio.gov.

7. Dayton Air Show

The Dayton Air Show will take place at the Dayton International Airport from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23. The air show features food and fun for fans of all ages. Seating is limited and typically sells out well in advance of the event. The Blue Angels will once again headline the event. Cost: $20 general admission online price. $32 if purchased at Kroger. $42 regular price. Other packages and seating available for various prices. More info: www.daytonairshow.com.

8. Craft Shows for a Cause

Craft Shows for a Cause will present the Zinnia Days Craft and Vendor Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road in Xenia, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 23. This retail shopping fundraiser will have over 70 vendors and proceeds will go to 4 Paws for Ability. Cost: $3. More info: www.4pawsforability.org.

9. Wright Dunbar Day Block Party

Wright Dunbar Day Block Party will be held on North Williams Street in Dayton from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, June 23. This event is a celebration of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday. West Third Street will be blocked off between South Broadway and Shannon streets in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood. Cost: Free. More info: www.wright-dunbar.org.

FESTIVALS

10. Troy Strawberry Festival

The popular festival returns to downtown Troy from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 1 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The festival includes more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, great food, entertainment, and of course, lots of strawberries. Events include the strawberry-pie eating contest, Strawberry Classic Run 5K and 10K, Little Miss and Mr. Strawberry Pageant, tennis shootout, live music, cruise-in and many more family activities. Cost: Free. More info: www.troystrawberryfest.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

11. Dayton Pride Festival and Parade

The Dayton Pride Festival and Parade will take place at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Dayton Pride is the Miami Valley’s longest-running and largest LGBTQIA celebration and includes live entertainment, vendors and food. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonlgbtcenter.org.

12. St. Christopher Summer Festival

This event will take place at St. Christopher Parish, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia, from 6-11:55 p.m. Friday, June 7, 1-11:55 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Highlights include rides, live entertainment, games, raffle, food, beer, gambling and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.festival.stchristopheronline.com.

13. Yellow Springs Street Fair

This event returns to downtown Yellow Springs from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 7. The all-day festival includes entertainment, street performers, fine arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, fair trade items, unique gifts, and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.yellowspringsohio.org.

14. For Dayton By Dayton Festival

This event returns to RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, June 8 . The fifth annual For Dayton By Dayton celebrates community spirit with an annual concert featuring local artists from all genres. Cost: Free. More info: www.metroparks.org.

15. Kettering Pride

The first Kettering Pride event will be held at Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park, from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 14. Enjoy entertainers, featuring local talents and special guest performers, as well as a diverse array of vendors offering unique goods and services. Also expect a variety of food trucks and connect with community organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ rights and causes. Cost: Free. More info: www.ketteringohiopridecoalition.org.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

16. Versailles Poultry Days

This festival will be held in the Village of Versailles from 9:30 a.m.-midnight Friday, June 14, 7 a.m.-midnight Saturday, June 15, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 16. The 2024 festival theme is “Poultry of the Caribbean.” The festival is always packed with many activities for people of all ages to enjoy including a cruise-in, chicken dinners, ultimate frisbee tournament, vendors, contests, flower show, art and photo show, and chicken-eating contests. Cost: Free. More info: www.versaillespoultrydays.com.

17. Multicultural Festival

The third annual Multicultural Festival will be held at the Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, from 12-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22. The festival will feature live entertainment, educational opportunities, unique arts/crafts, and delicious food showcasing many diverse cultures. Cost: Free. More info: www.hhoh.org.

18. Carillon Park Rail Festival

This festival will take place at Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 23. This rail-themed event features rides on the new full-sized Carillon Park Railroad, miniature train rides, steam engines, model train displays from tiny N-track cars to elaborate G-gauge garden models, historical displays, rail vendors, unique railroad merchandise, indoor carousel rides, Carillon Park Concert Band performances and more. Cost: $14 for adults. $12 for seniors. $10 for children 3-17. Free for children 2 and under. Free for members. More info: www.daytonhistory.org.

18. Spass Nacht

The Kettering Sister City Association will present Spass Nacht, an Austrian festival, at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. The festival will include authentic food, beverages, polka music and live entertainment. Cost: Free. More info: www.fraze.com.

FILM

19. Dayton Jewish Film Fest

This festival will take place at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Cost: Varies with day and times. $95 for a season pass. More info: www.jewishdayton.org.

FOOD AND DINING

20. Dayton Burger Week

Dayton Burger Week is back Saturday, June 8 through Friday, June 14. Dayton-area restaurants and chefs will be serving up craft burgers, along with a selection of sides and specials. Cost: Various. More info: www.dineoutdayton.com.

21. Dayton Seafood Fest

Dayton Seafood Fest 2024 will be held at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Enjoy tons of crab, shrimp, lobster, and more from some of your favorite food trucks. Cost: Free. More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com.

22. The Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo

This event will take place at the Melody Swim Club, 7331 Pleasant Plain Road, Clayton, from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Cost: Free. More info: www.northmontchamber.com.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

23. Pickle Fest

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association will present Pickle Fest at Austing Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, from 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Enjoy all foods featuring pickles, food trucks, live entertainment and vendors. Cost: $5 in advance. $10 at the door. More info: www.daytonpicklefest.com.

MUSIC

24. The Music of Green Day

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present “The Music of Green Day” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Hear the band’s iconic hits, including their multi-million sellers, “Basket Case” and “Good Riddance,” performed by professional rock musicians and singers, plus the Rockin’ Orchestra. Cost: $13.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

25. Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival

This eighth annual event will take place at Patricia Allyn Park, 7266 OH-48, Springboro, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1 and 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2. This is a family-friendly event with great music, vendors with Native American style arts and crafts, educational workshops and presentations, and food. Cost: Free. More info: www.facebook.com/TheOhioValleyIndigenousMusicFestival.com.

26. “Girls Night! The Musical”

Entertainment Events Inc. will present “Girls Night! The Musical” at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6. This hilarious “tell-it-like-it-is” musical takes audiences on a journey into the lives of a group of female friends. It’s been described as “Desperate Housewives” meets “Mamma Mia!” by Applause Magazine. Cost: $48.50-$68.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

27. ‘90s Night

This event will take place RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 7. The Wet Bandits from Columbus will perform. Beer, wine, cocktails and snacks will be available for purchase from the Cafe. McNasty’s food truck will also be on site, offering burgers and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.metroparks.org.

28. Crush: The Bon Jovi Experience

This group will perform at Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton, from 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 7. Also expect a variety of food trucks and ice-cold beer at the beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden and raffle will support the Skylar Kooken Scholarship Foundation. Cost: Free. Most info: www.dineoutdayton.com.

29. Dvorák’s “New World Symphony”

Dayton Philharmonic performs at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8. This event also honors Black Music Month by celebrating African American musical traditions. Florence Price, the first Black woman to receive national attention as a symphonic composer, blends Joplin-esque ballroom and ragtime idioms into her dances. Cost: $12-482.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: Canal Music Fest Credit: Canal Music Fest

30. Annual Canal Music Fest

This music festival returns to City Park, 35 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City, from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, June 8. This year’s event includes Draw the Line, an Aerosmith Tribute Band, and “The Voice” and “American Idol” finalist Michael Williams. Vendors on site will be Buckeye Burgers, Nou Street Food, Pa’s Pork, Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza, Susie’s Big Dipper, Kona Ice and Bolasko’s Concessions. Skull Dollz Face Painters will also be on site. Cost: Free. More info: www.canalmusicfest.com.

31. Joey Fatone and AJ McLean

Fatone of *NSYNC and McLean of the Backstreet Boys will stop at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Cost: $80 for orchestra seats. $55 for lawn and terrace seats. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

32. The Fab Four – The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

This event will return to the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, at 8 p.m. Friday, June 21. The stage performance includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career. Cost: $33.50-$53.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

33. “Soundtrack Magic: John Williams and Friends”

Dayton Philharmonic presents this John Williams tribute at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Featuring familiar songs from movies like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Casablanca” and “The Lord Of The Rings,” this concert shines the spotlight on blockbuster film scores. Cost: $13.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

34. An Afternoon With Will Liverman: Opera Star Recital

Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman delivers the Dayton Opera Star Recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Cost: $5-$88.50. More info: daytonlive.org

OUTDOORS

35. Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Golf Classic

The 2024 Golf Classic at Sycamore Creek Country Club, 8300 Country Club Lane, Springboro, will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 10. Enjoy a day of golf, lunch, snacks, drinks, and hole competitions all to support Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton’s continued mission of serving patients, families and the community. Cost includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, lunch, drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Cost: $350. More info: 937-604-0495 or www.ohioshopice.org.

THEATER

36. “Penumbra”

Magnolia Theatre Company concludes its 2023-2024 season with a staged reading of “Penumbra,” a new play by Thelma Virata de Castro, at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Cost: $7.50-$12.50 More info: magnoliatheatrecompany.org

37. “My Fair Lady”

Class Act Drama will present the Lerner and Loewe classic at Montgomery County Learning Center North, 2251 Timber Lane, Dayton, at 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays June 6-15. Cost: $15 for adults. $12 for seniors and students. $50 for families. More info: www.classactdrama.org.

38. “Superior Donuts”

The Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Avenue, will present Tracy Letts’ comedy at 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of June 8 at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sundays from June 7-23. “Superior Donuts” explores the challenges of embracing the past and the redemptive power of friendship between an unlikely pair. Cost: $21 for adults. $19 for senior citizens. $14 for students. More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.com.

Credit: BRINKHOFF MOGENBURG Credit: BRINKHOFF MOGENBURG

39. “Mamma Mia!”

The smash hit musical will be at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., June 11-16. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. Cost: $29-$119. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

40. “The Hello Girls”

Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, will present this charming musical June 21-30. “The Hello Girls” chronicles the story of America’s first women soldiers in this show inspired by history. Cost: $15-$18. More info: 937-429-4737 or www.bctheatre.org.