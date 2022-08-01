BreakingNews
WATCH NOW: Funeral for fallen Clark County deputy Yates
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month

The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton.

