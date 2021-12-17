Family-friendly ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ at Victoria Theatre

The San Francisco native began her performance career at Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm. Since then, she has been featured in commercials, television shows and has performed in musicals such as “Annie Get Your Gun” and the national tour of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“The show has a Broadway element. but we provide many circus acts as well,” Bible added. “I’m still amazed at what the circus performers can do. Everyone’s skills are being brought together but they’re all so different from each other. Everyone has their specialty, but everyone does many different things. The circus performers have been working for so many years on their acts and it’s incredible to see just how much work goes into what they do. It’s all very exciting.”

“Audiences can expect a family-friendly extravaganza,” echoed choreographer Kevin Wilson, in a release. “New acts, new music and new characters. While staying true to the ‘Cirque Dreams’ magical experience, I wanted to make sure to bring new visuals and create characters the whole family can identify with.”

Wilson also reflected on the unique talent pool from across the country required to produce the experience.

“The talent in ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ is one-of-a-kind and novel,” he said. “In the past, they had the ability to hire talent from all around the world. Due to travel restrictions, this year we hired all domestic talent which has been special. There is so much talent nationally. To cast acts from here brings a distinctive look and feel to the show.”

“The producers are amazing at finding new talent and giving voices to people who might not usually do these shows,” added Rye Mullis, the production’s creative director, in a release. “Sometimes we find them and sometimes they find us.”

Bible acknowledged the mixed feelings that arise with having to spend the holidays on the road away from family. Even so, she has enjoyed celebrating the season with her tight-knit touring family.

“This is my fourth time doing a holiday tour so I’m not unused to being on the road for the holidays,” she said. “Spending the holidays with the cast is fun and exciting in its own way. We’ve become so close so quick it feels very much like home.”

Overall, she hopes audiences will be enticed to see the production for its sheer sense of spectacle and the ability to bring families together.

“This is truly a fun show,” she said. “You’re going to see a lot of spectacular elements including costumes and music and circus acts that are amazing. I hope everyone walks away from the show feeling like they enjoyed themselves and not only had a connection with us on stage but a connection with their families. This really is a family show, an experience for the entire family. I would also like everyone to see how much we as performers love what we do. We wouldn’t be out here working so hard for so many years if we didn’t truly love every element of being on the stage.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Dec. 20-26; 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 p.m. Friday; and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. There is no show on Christmas Day.

Cost: $30.20-$85

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

FYI: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6