Food Truck Fridays in Middletown return in April, and each will have a theme

“This is our third year for the Food Truck Friday, and we are bringing it back because the community asks for it every year. They can’t wait for it. We start getting calls and questions in January,” said Jeri Lewis, community projects coordinator for the city.

Popular with residents and visitors on select Friday nights, Food Truck Friday will return with themed nights, yard games, food trucks, a DJ and more. Five to eight food trucks will be featured at each event.

New this year, each Food Truck Friday will have a themed night.

“I love putting themes to everything. We want to bring more value to the community through the theme, not just with the food trucks, but it’s also a time where we can engage the community and the kids through activities,” Lewis said.

The city also listened to feedback from community members to come up with the themes, like the symphony-themed night.

“People wanted to see the symphony back in a park in Middletown,” Lewis said.

On April 11, there will be a Game Night that starts at 5 p.m. with yard games, and a mobile game truck and a Game Night Egg Hunt at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Rockin Regina Real Estate (Regina Miller) and Middletown Riders for Life. A DJ will also play music throughout the evening.

Food trucks on site will be El Cardenal Taquería, Cincy Smash Burger, Tater Tot Madness, Holey Donuts and Streetpops.

On May 16, attendees can join members of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, who will perform two hours of music. Food trucks will include Beverly Ann’s Cookie Truck, Tacos Colima, Ralph’s Mystery Food, BL BBQ, Off The Hook Fish & Chips and Tikiz Shaved Ice and Ice Cream.

There will be a Reds-themed Food Truck Friday June 20 with all the Reds mascots as well as family activities. Food trucks will include Rapid Fired Pizza, Snowie Shaved Ice, The Barking Burger Company, The Dawghouse, La International Food Truck, and Squeaky Wheels Cups & Cones. Attendees are encouraged to come in Cincinnati Red’s attire, and fans can get pictures with the mascots.

On July 25, Food Truck Friday will have a Taste the Globe theme with trucks that represent food from all over the world. Food trucks include El Cardenal Taquería, Road House Grill, Wheel Fresh Pizza, East Coast Eatz, Cousins Maine Lobster and T&C Shaved Ice.

The August 22 Food Truck Friday will feature a BBQ Throwdown with BBQ, line dancing and music. The event is open to any food truck that would like to compete to be Middletown, Ohio’s best BBQ with celebrity judges and awards. Food trucks include the Barking Burger Company, BL BBQ, Tater Tot Madness, Squeaky Wheels Cups & Cones and more.

HOW TO GO

What: Middletown’s Food Truck Fridays

When: April 11, May 16, June 20, July 25 and Aug. 22

More info: cityofmiddletown.org