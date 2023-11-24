Grateful Dead tribute, jazz/funk trio to perform at Boonshoft’s Small Band Saturday

Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Centric and the Chris Comer Trio will participate tomorrow in Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s Small Band Saturday.

The two bands will perform inside Boonshoft’s signature planetarium, which features lasers and lights to dazzle the audience. Weather permitting, the museum’s 20-inch telescope will also be open, allowing for a full view of the night sky.

In addition to playing the music of the legendary Grateful Dead, Dead Centric will emulate the spirit of their performances with many opportunities for variation and improvisation.

The Chris Comer Trio, or CC3, fuses jazz, funk, psychedelia and more. The band plans to use the effects provided by the planetarium to create a wholly unique experience. According to a press release, the Chris Comer Trio could notably appeal to fans of Pink Floyd, Brian Eno and Phish. The band also makes frequent use of improvisation, a hallmark of many popular jam bands.

“Of all the gigs I do, this is the one I put my heart into the most because it’s just so much fun” said Comer, a member of both bands.

Comer has had experience performing in planetariums for 30 years, starting with a performance at the Bowling Green Planetarium in 1990. Since then, he has garnered a love for performing at these types of venues.

“There’s a visual that goes to it,” he explained. “So, in a way it’s like scoring a movie soundtrack or maybe doing music to a live theatrical production. But there’s no dialogue. There’s not really a drama going by other than the drama of the night sky. I (also) want the projectionist to feel like he’s in the band so that the whole thing comes together. So, when the viewer watches it there’s complete synesthesia. They see, hear and taste the whole thing.”

He also hopes the unique venue will showcase a new side of an older act, the Grateful Dead. While the Grateful Dead already have a devoted audience, Comer hopes to bring their music to a new generation of fans.

“Hopefully the audience walks out with an appreciation for Grateful Dead,” Comer said. “Whether they’re a longtime fan or someone who’s just discovering the music and finds a place for it (in their heart) because they’ve had this multimedia experience.”

According to Boonshoft Marketing Director Taylor Hoffman, the event is open to all ages but alcohol will be served. She also describes the concert as a “pilot” for future programming and stated the museum would be “open to all different types of music” in the future.

HOW TO GO

What: Small Band Saturday

When: Saturday, Nov. 25. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton

Cost: Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for museum members.

More info: Call (937) 275-7431 or visit https://boonshoft.org/