Master Gardeners welcome community to annual Jubilee Saturday

The signature event of the OSU Extension Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers aims for a variety of attractions for a wide group of people.

“Our event is to celebrate community and those who have supported us,” said Master Gardener Christi Lockhart, one of the organizers. “It’s a good place for families to explore our many vendors and exhibits.”

Among the new offerings is a tree walk, with Master Gardener Volunteers showing the various new tree varieties that have been added recently.

Kids can find activities like a scavenger hunt in which they can visit various gardens and get snow cones from Springfield First Responders, while everyone can view trial tests for flowers and hear live music from husband-and-wife performers The Hamiltons, 9:30-11:30 a.m., and Noah Back, noon to 2 p.m.

Visitors can also check out the many themed gardens, including the Early Ohio Settlers Garden, which shows what our ancestors’ efforts would’ve looked like, and one devoted to pollinators. Those with gardening questions will find Master Gardener helpline people on hand with answers.

Though the event will go on rain or shine, Lockhart joked that after Mother Nature rained on the Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale in May, she owes them a day of great weather for Saturday to make up for it.

“This is a chance to see the hard work that transformed this from a former golf course to these beautiful gardens and everybody who maintains them,” she said.

Future plans include adding more sidewalks for added convenience and a storybook trail that will be for children and adults. The Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers was established in 1993.

Though the Jubilee is the group’s biggest event, they do several programs at the location throughout the year, including free concerts. Lockhart said recruiting for anyone interested in joining the Master Gardener Volunteers in 2026 will begin in the winter.

For more information on the Jubilee or Master Gardeners, go to clark.osu.edu/program-areas/master-gardener-volunteers.