Multiple Martin Luther King Day celebrations planned in region

Dayton Metro Library programs:

Family Storytime: “I Have a Dream”: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, Trotwood Branch: Enjoy a read aloud and creative activities that celebrate King’s memory.

Celebrating Martin Luther King: 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, West Branch: Listen to King’s speeches, learn a few of his famous quotes, and then create poetry inspired by “I Have a Dream.” (Teens)

For more information, and to register if required, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.

GREENE COUNTY

WSU 2024 MLK Celebration: A campus freedom march and a public reading will highlight Wright State’s University’s 2024 celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebratory events begin Friday, Jan. 12 with a campus march honoring the life, legacy and contributions of Dr. King. The march will begin and end at 019 Student Union. Light refreshments will be served. Wright State faculty and staff are invited to a public reading in-service program Tuesday, Jan. 16 at noon in 019 Student Union. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information email inclusiveexcellence@wright.edu or call 937-775-2087.

DAYTON

Events by MLK Dayton, Inc.:

Musical concert: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14. Shiloh M.B. Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton. Pastor: Rev. Mercettes L. Cunningham

Memorial march: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15. Assemble at 1323 W. Third Street/MLK Jr. (Drew Health Center), Dayton. March will end at Sinclair Community College. RTA will provide shuttle from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Shuttle will stop at Perry street, just in front of Building 12.

Celebration banquet: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15. The Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. Speaker: Sarah Elizabeth Gates Harris, Ph.D. Cost: $75 per person; $750 per table of 10. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/mlk-celebration-banquet-tickets-770546113167?aff=oddtdtcreator. For further information on these and other events taking place prior to, on and after Martin Luther King Day, visit mlkdaytoninc.org.

CENTERVILLE

Breakfast event: From 7:30-9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, the Centerville-Washington Diversity Council is sponsoring a breakfast to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St., Centerville. Judge Walter H. Rice will present the keynote address for the 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. His topic will be “What will we do tomorrow and the rest of the year to honor his legacy?” Registration begins at 7 a.m. with breakfast and the program beginning at 7:30 a.m.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Fifth Annual MLK Unity Walk & Program: TThe City of Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizen Action Commission (CDCAC) will hold its Fifth Annual MLK Unity Walk and Program on Monday, January 15, but without the walk due to the anticipated inclement weather.

The event will begin at B-Side Coffee Bar, Huber Centre Plaza, 6108 Chambersburg Road, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast pastries (courtesy of Sweet Home Bakery) and complementary coffee will be provided to the first 75 people who sign in.

A special program in the Wayne High School Performing Arts Center (5400 Chambersburg Road) will take place at 11 a.m.:

Welcome remarks, including the welcome prayer and the city proclamation.

Introduction of program speaker, Mrs. Lucille Dale, a counselor at Weisenborn Junior High School and the first African American female Vice Mayor of Huber Heights. Mrs. Dale is also known for having initiated the Martin Luther King, Jr. Dinner Program that took place in Huber Heights in the 1990′s.

A special dance performance

An excerpt reading from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Closing remarks

For more information or any weather delays/cancellations, please follow the City of Huber Heights Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/1zqkucun5 or visit the city’s website at www.hhoh.org.

LEBANON

MLK Lebanon events: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Coalition of Lebanon (MLK Lebanon) is hosting the 38th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration from 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1270 N. Broadway in Lebanon. The event is free and open to the public. The theme is “Genuine Brotherhood: Perfect Peace.” Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Nobel Peace Prize speech. The Master of Ceremony is Emiko Moore and there will be musical performances by Jay Mills and Friends. The announcement of the Drum Major Awards will occur. Following the event, there will be refreshments, fellowship, and networking. MLK Lebanon is encouraging businesses, organizations, civic groups, schools and the entire community to host food drives and fundraisers through Jan. 15 benefiting the Lebanon Food Pantry. This is a blitz campaign because there is an urgent need to restock and replenish the food pantry after the holiday season. The Lebanon Food Pantry will be open to collect food donations from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 13 and 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 15. Donations will also be accepted at the MLK Celebration at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1270 N. Broadway, from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, visit mlklebanon.org.

