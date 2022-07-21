Music-packed weekend: Blues, country, jazz, rock will get you moving

Miami Valley concert stages will be hopping this weekend with a wide range of genres including rap, rock, soul and more.
Kicking off tonight with world music from Puzzle of Light with The Elements at Levitt Pavilion and smooth jazz courtesy of Boney James and Will Downing at the Rose Music Center at The Heights, here are a notable slate of concerts coming your way.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Hank Williams Jr.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: In June, Hank Williams Jr. released a collection of blues songs “Rich White Honky Blues.” It was produced by Akron native Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. The Country Music Hall of Fame member performs with special guest Ashley McBryde.
Cost: $35-$275
More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com
Brit Floyd
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: England gave rise to hundreds of now iconic musical acts in the 1960s, but few have the sustained popularity of Pink Floyd. Countless tribute bands have formed to satiate these adoring fans, but few are as internationally renowned as Brit Floyd.
Cost: $23-$157
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
WYSO Benefit
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Rapper Talib Kweli and rockers Cloud Nothings are among the acts on the bill for Sonic Springs: A benefit concert for WYSO. The event, organized by Eric Mahoney, the director of the Brainiac documentary, “Transmissions After Zero,” also features Monograms and DJ Fatty Lumpkins. Proceeds will go toward operating costs for the independently owned radio station in Yellow Springs.
Cost: $50
More info: www.wyso.org
McGuffey Lane
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: McGuffey Lane started out playing gigs in Columbus and developed a large following throughout Ohio. Their first hit on the pop charts was “Long Time Lovin’ You.” Over the years McGuffey Lane has worked with nationally known artists such as The Allman Brothers Band, The Judds and Charlie Daniels. They also opened for Merle Haggard on his final tour.
Cost: $5
More info: fraze.com
Jimmy Leach Jazztet
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Trumpeter and singer Jimmy Leach plays and sings the great jazz standards of the 20th century. Expect to hear music from such legendary composers as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, and Jerome Kern.
Cost: Free
More info: levittdayton.org
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Drive-By Truckers
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: Drive-By Truckers, which released its 14th studio album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” on June 3, just completed European dates. The roots rock outfit from Athens, GA is back on the road in the United State and will make its first Dayton appearance in two decades with special guest Lydia Loveless.
Cost: $25-$55 in advance, $30-$60 day of show
More info: daytonmasonic.live
Miller and the Other Sinners
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Miller and the Other Sinners, a modern soul group from Buffalo, NY, performs with local openers Bohemian Funk.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org.
Second Annual Chef Paul Miracle Food Truck Rally featuring Alexis Gomez
When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: North Park Amphitheatre, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro
Details: Dayton Food Truck Association hosts this event benefiting ALS and featuring “American Idol” alumna Alexis Gomez, silent auctions, raffles, and more. Chef Paul Miracle was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. He was spotlighted in the media earlier this year having attended the Super Bowl in support of the Cincinnati Bengals by way of a GoFundMe page his daughter created for him.
Cost: Free
More info: https://www.facebook.com/daytonfoodtruckassociation
SUNDAY, JULY 24
Dayton Blues Festival
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: The City of Dayton Recreation Department presents the annual Dayton Blues Festival. Music begins with Jewel & the Rough Cuts, followed by the Nite Owl Blues Band, Lightnin’ Rod & the Thunderbolts and Mississippi Red Blues Band. The festival closes with a 7:30 p.m. set from 2unes and the Blue All Stars, led by Atlanta-based Dayton-native North “2unes” Woodall.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its annual Wheels of Soul 2022 tour to town with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon.
Cost: $52-$149
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
Yuengling Summer Music Festival with Cooper Alan
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
When: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Alan performs at 8 p.m.
Where: The Park at Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg
Details: Country star Cooper Alan headlines the festivities joined by Thomas Mac and Ashley Martin. Cooper’s music has been streamed over 50 million times. His hit singles include “New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45 (Country Remix),” “Can’t Dance,” and many more. Because of his streaming and live touring success, he was named a “Next Big Thing” artist by Music Row Magazine.
Cost: Free
More info: https://austinlanding.com/event/yuengling-summer-music-festival-with-cooper-alan