SOUND CHECK: Concerts happening on local stages this summer

There is a full schedule of live concerts at the local and larger venues as summer is in full swing. The following is a list of some of the scheduled performances.
LOCAL CONCERT VENUES
The Brightside Music and Event Venue
905 E. Third St., Dayton
thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590
Upcoming: Six Foot Blonde, Aug. 1; Guided By Voices, Aug. 30; Ellis Paul, Sept. 19
Schuster Center
1 W. Second St., Dayton
daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630
Upcoming: The Music of Journey, Oct. 26; The Motortown All-Stars, Jan. 4; The Music of Tony Bennett, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1; The Music of the Beatles, March 8
LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES
Hickory Hills Lakes
7103 Ohio 55, Ft. Loramie
countryconcert.com, (937) 295-3000
Upcoming: Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Ian Munsick, Conner Smith, Drake Milligan, Wyatt McCubbin, July 11; Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich featuring Wilson, Craig Morgan, 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Lauren Watkins, July 12; Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Clint Black, Warren Zeiders, Sara Evans, Kameron Marlowe, Colt Ford, Kolby Cooper, Ella Langley, Rayne Johnson, July 13
Fraze Pavilion
695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
fraze.com, 800-514-3849
Upcoming: Mr. Speed KISS Tribute Concert, June 22; Boney James and Angie Stone, June 28; A1A - Jimmy Buffet Tribute Show, July 3; The Beach Boys, July 1; Ludacris, July 18; Night Ranger, July 19; Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, July 20; Wilson Phillips and Debbie Gibson, July 21;The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman - The American ELO, Aug. 1; Scotty McCreery, Aug. 8; Crowder, Aug. 12; Get the Led Out, Aug. 14; Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay and The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Cowslips, Aug. 15; That Arena Rock Show, Aug. 16; Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 20; Brantley Gilbert, Aug. 30; Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band, Sept. 15
Levitt Pavilion Dayton
134 S. Main St., Dayton
levittdayton.org, 937-281-2144
Upcoming: Chapel Hart, June 27; The Vines, June 28; Shamarr Allen with The OG Players, June 29; OKAN , July 5; Ron Artis II, July 6; Lauren Anderson, July 11; Nikki Hill with the Cafe Unit, July 12; Alexander Star and the Golden People, July 13; Buffalo Nichols, July 18; Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, July 19; Blues Amplified featuring Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos, July 20; John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band, Aug. 1; Jesse “JT Jazz” Thompson, Aug. 2; Scythian, Aug. 3; Ruthie Foster, Aug. 8; Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, Aug. 9; World Indigenous Day Celebration featuring Digging Roots with Topknot, Aug. 10; Alanna Royale, Aug. 15; Toubab Krewe, Aug. 16; Funk Amplified featuring Slapbak, Aug. 17; Cool Cool Cool, Aug. 22; Cole Chaney with Josh Webb and the Home Sown Band Opening, Aug. 23; Levitt National Tour Presents: The War & Treaty, Aug. 24; Tonya Baker, Aug. 29; Jennifer Hartswick, Aug. 30; Reggae Amplified featuring Wailing Souls, Aug. 31; Light In the City featuring Building 429 with Melody Baccus, Sept. 5; Sweet Lizzie Project with Yuppie, Sept. 6; Hot Toddies Jazz Band with Hannah Gill, Sept. 7; Sierra Green and the Giants with Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band, Sept. 12; Hispanic Heritage Month with the Iguanas, Sept. 13; Honoring Our Veterans concert, Sept. 14
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Brit Floyd, July 7; Old Crow Medicine Show, July 9; Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, July 10; Whiskey Myers, July 12; moe., July 19; Elle King, July 20; 311 with Awolnation and Neon Trees, July 24; Slash with special guests Keb’ Mo’, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph, July 25; Lyle Lovett, July 26; Warren Haynes, July 27; Straight No Chaser, Lisa Loeb, July 30; Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Aug. 2; Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 3; Alice Cooper, Aug. 6; Stray Cats, Aug. 12; Travis Tritt, Aug. 15; Trampled By Turtles, Aug. 16; Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 18; Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 19; Tribute to ABBA, Aug. 20; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sept. 7; Crowded House, Sept. 10; Burton Cummings, Sept. 26; Testament and Creator, Sept. 28
St. Leonard
8100 Clyo Road, Centerville
centervilleohio.gov
Upcoming: Creedence Revived, July 7; Jumping Jack Flash, July 12; The Garth Brooks Ultimate Tribute Featuring Shawn Gerhard, Aug. 9; Boomer Fest at St. Leonard featuring Parrots of the Caribbean, Brass Tracks, Alexis Gomez and the Mad River Band, The Fries Band, Aug. 10
Turner Pavilion in Veteran’s Park
250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield
springfieldartscouncil.org, (937) 324-2712
Upcoming: McGuffey Lane, June 23; Motor City - The Mowtown Revue, June 26; The Little Mermen - The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band, June 27; Brass Tracks Band, June 28; The Heart of Rock and Roll - Huey Lewis and the News Tribute Band, June 29; Big Bam Boon - A Daryl Hall and John Oates Tribute, June 30; Elton Rohn - Elton John Tribute Show, July 6; Turn to Stone - A Tribute to ELO, July 10; Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors, July 11; Phil Dirt and the Dozers, July 12; Boys in the Band - The Alabama Tribute, July 13.
COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES
Celeste Center
Ohio State Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave,. Columbus
www.ohiostatefair.com; 614-466-8346
Scheduled: Kids Bop Live, July 24; Alabama, July 25; Stone Temple Pilots with Soul Asylum, July 26; Boyz II Men, July 27; La Zenda Norteña, July 28; Lauren Daigle, July 29; Steven Sanchez, July 1; Ohio Players and Midnight Star, Aug. 2
Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena
555 Borror Drive, Columbus
www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201
Upcoming: Chris Stapleton, July 19; Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, Aug. 2; Hozier, Aug. 7; Future and Metro Boomin, Aug. 10; Blink-182, Aug. 13; Childish Gambino, Aug. 15; Pink, Oct. 9; Cyndi Lauper, Nov. 3; Kacey Musgraves with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek, Nov. 13; Aerosmith with The Black Crowes, Jan. 13
KEMBA LIVE!
405 Neil Ave., Columbus
www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101
Upcoming: Taking Back Sunday, July 25; Sad Summer Festival with Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade, Diva Bleach, July 24; Primus and Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 6; Washed Out, Aug. 11; The Avett Brothers, Aug. 20; ZZ Top, Aug. 27; New Found Glory, Aug. 28; O.A.R., Aug. 29; Goth Babe, Sept. 11; Sublime with Rome, Aug. 16; Descendents and Circle Jerks, Sept. 14; Underoatch, Sept. 29; Dispatch, Oct. 13; Carter Winter, Oct. 19
Mershon Auditorium
1871 N. High St., Columbus
https://wexarts.org/rentals/mershon-auditorium or 614-292-3535
Upcoming: Ben Platt with Brandy Clark, July 2; Girls Night Out featuring Kierra Sheard, Naomi Raine, Koryn Hawthorne, Wande, July 16; Tesla, Aug. 27
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199
Upcoming: AJR, June 28; JHENÉ AIKO, Aug. 22; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23; Weezer, The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 7; Kirk Franklin, Sept. 19; Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, Sept. 20; Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 4-6; Jelly Roll, Oct. 9; Justin Timberlake, Oct. 23; Little Big Town and Sugarland, Oct. 26
Newport Music Hall
1722 N. High St., Columbus
www.promowestlive.com, 614-246-2000
Upcoming: Owl City, Sept. 13; Matt and Kim, Sept. 29; DJ Shadow, Oct. 7
The Lawn at CAS
2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus
www.wonderbusfest.com
Upcoming: Pitbull, Sean Kingston, Big Freedia, Aug. 25; Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Dayglow, Aug. 26; Caamp, Portugal the Man, Brittany Howard, Saint Motel, Aug. 27
CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES
Bogart’s
2621 Vine St., Cincinnati
www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801
Upcoming: Band of Horses, July 9; Saved by the 90′s, July 20; Bowling for Soup, July 31; GWAR, Sept. 13; Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Oct. 29; Drive By Truckers, Nov. 3
Great American Ballpark
100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati
cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337
Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22; Thomas Rhett, Aug. 29; Nelly, Sept. 20
Hard Rock Casino
1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati
hardrockcasinocincinnati.com, 513-250-3150
Upcoming: 311, July 20; I Love the 90′s featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Montell; Brad Paisley, Sept. 7
Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena
100 Broadway, Cincinnati
heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111
Upcoming: AJR, July 23; Heart, Aug. 13; Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Sept. 13; Billie Eilish, Nov. 8
The Andrew J Brady Music Center
25 Race St., Cincinnati
bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882
Upcoming: Donny Osmond, June 26; The Kid LAROI, June 28; idol Radio, July 11; Old Crow Medicine Show, July 12; Lake Street Dive, July 14; Tate McRae, July 24; The Struts, July 28; Primus and Cohered and Cambria, July 30; The Gaslight Anthem, Aug. 27; Tesla, Aug. 31; Kirk Franklin, Sept. 13; Kings of Leon, Sept. 14; Manchester Orchestra, Sept. 17; Queens of the Stone Age, Oct. 1; Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 4; BABYMETAL, Nov. 23
Madison Theater
728 Madison Ave., Covington, Ky.
madisontheateronline.com; 513-491-2444
Upcoming: Drive By Truckers, Sept. 23
Memorial Hall
1225 Elm St., Cincinnati
memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838
Upcoming: Roseanne Cash, Aug. 27; Pink Martini, Oct. 27
MegaCorp Pavilion
101 W. 4th St., Newport
promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294
Upcoming: That Mexican OT, July 19; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 16; Avett Brothers, Aug. 24; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30; Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 6; Chromeo and the Midnight, Oct. 10
Paycor Stadium
1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
bengals.com
Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3
PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Warren Hayes, July 28; Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Aug. 7; Deep Purple and YES, Aug. 21; Jamey Johnson, Sept. 13
Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Niall Horan, June 25; Santana and Counting Crows, June 28; Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, July 2; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Train and REO Speedwagon, July 12; Luke Bryan, July 13; Dan + Shay, July 18; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Hardy, July 25; Totally Tubular Festival 80′s New Wave Tour featuring Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wo, July 27; Creed, Aug. 2; Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 8; Barbie the Movie in Concert led by Macy Schmidt and the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, Aug. 9; Bush, Aug. 14; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 18; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Glass Animals, Aug. 25; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27; Cage the Elephant, Aug. 30; Kidz Bop, Aug. 31; Meghan Trainor, Sept. 4; Ohio Is for Lovers Music Festival, Sept. 7; Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and more, Sept. 11; Parker McCollum, Sept. 14; Megadeth with Mudvayne and All That Remains, Sept. 17; The Marley Brothers Legacy Tour featuring Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Damian Marley, Sept. 18; Pitbull with T-Pain, Sept. 19
Taft Theatre
317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati
tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883
Upcoming: Kurt Vile and the Violators, June 23; Buddy Guy, June 29; Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, July 9; Girls Night Out tour featuring Kierra Sheard, Naomie Raine, Koryn Hawthorne and Wade, July 14; One Night of Queen, Aug. 16; Ezperanza Spalding, Sept. 13; Extreme, Sept. 24; Burton Cummings, Sept. 25; AMERIA, Oct. 25; Adrian Below, Steve Via, Tony Levin, Danny Carey, Oct. 26; Mania - The ABBA Tribute, Oct. 27; Blippi, Nov. 23; Straight No Chaser, Dec. 18
TQL Stadium
1501 Central Pkwy.
https://tqlstadium.com, 513-977-5425
Upcoming: Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, July 6
Voices of America MetroPark
7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.
voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835
Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11
