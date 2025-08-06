Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest set for big weekend

The music will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be after-show jams at the State Theater following the main stage performances. Admission is free for events both days, and it will go on rain or shine.

While any festival can expect to start small and hope to grow, this has seen a steady rise and potentially may do so again in 2025 as its reputation builds around the country.

“There’s been a lot of buzz in the air,” said Rich Carey, one of the festival founders and organizers. “There’s an exciting vibe. It’s about the atmosphere it creates in having two simultaneous stages with the quality of music that says this is the place to be. We’re family-friendly, and our line-up is extraordinary with a range of music.”

He hinted that there may be surprise guest announcers to add to the spontaneity.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks, drink vendors and merchandisers will be set up.

With a family emphasis, a Kiwanis Kids Zone will be set up in the Commons Park Plaza until 8 p.m. both festival days. The kids can find face painting and a balloon artist, 5-7 p.m. Friday and 4-6 p.m. Saturday.

With the summer weather always a concerning factor in presenting outdoor events, Carey said organizers and attendees have peace of mind knowing if bad weather hits, they can move the shows indoors at Mother Stewart’s, and the Lytle Stage acts can be presented in the State Theater.

“Having a partnership with the state has helped give a completely different atmosphere for the jams. The performers can go for a lot longer and it’s a nice change for the crowd, an altogether different environment,” he said.

Another convenience is a courtesy cab that can shuttle visitors between the Lytle and Mother Stewart’s stages, which is especially helpful for those with special health needs.

Carey said one of the keys to a successful festival is sponsorships and this year saw better sponsorship than ever. He credits sponsors loving the idea behind the festival and the positive atmosphere it’s promoting around the city.

It also helps bring business to the community as out-of-town visitors can discover downtown shopping and dining.

After some of the representation of Springfield in the national spotlight over the last year, sometimes in less-than-positive ways, Carey sees the festival helping the quality of life here.

“This is putting Springfield on the map nationally in a positive light,” he said. “We treat the musicians well, and they talk about it to their fellow musicians.”

With the festival’s word-of-mouth building around the country building, organizers will look to continue that.

“We’re wanting to pay more attention to where people are coming in from to give us an idea of how to market it and how people are hearing about it,” said Carey.

For the music lineup or more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com/.