SUMMER CONCERT GUIDE: Jam-packed schedule for acts coming to Dayton region and beyond

Concert tours have been making waves and headlines in 2023 and not just for their music but their cost as well.
The Wall Street Journal has dubbed 2023 “The year of the $1,000 concert ticket” citing the soaring, exorbitant prices for entry to A-list acts like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Harry Styles.
According to data from Live Nation, event attendance was up 24% in 2022 versus pre-pandemic numbers. Ticket prices for these shows have seen similar spikes which become even higher on the secondary market.
Taylor Swift’s only Ohio stop in her Eras Tour will be at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati June 30 and July 1. The ticket will be hard to come by with a price tag on the secondary market that could easily reach that Wall Street Journal headline.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
The demand for live music can also be seen in the number shows that have already sold out. Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center has announced several sell-outs including The Dead and Co on June 13, Post Malone’s July 9 show and Eric Church on July 14. Sold-out shows continue to be announced at venues throughout the week as hungry music lovers gobble up tickets.
Just as the cost can be high for opportunities to soak up live music, the cost can also be low or non-existent.
Locally there is a very strong slate of shows that have been announced with many featuring national acts that are free to the public to enjoy. Most notably the Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion that kicked off on June 1 with The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. The 2023 Levitt season will feature 45 free shows throughout the summer in downtown Dayton at Dave Hall Plaza. A short drive north in Springfield at Turner Pavilion in Veteran’s Park also has robust programming through July 22 that’s free of charge provided by the Springfield Arts Council. Centerville has its own schedule of free concerts at Stubbs Park Amphitheater that are also free to the public.
“We’re trying to remove the barrier of the ticket to create access and inclusion,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Dayton. “It’s not just about the couple affording the ticket at the paid venue, it’s the fact they get to come as a family and enjoy the live arts experience as a family. We believe we are living at the intersection at social impact and the arts. Giving people a place where they can come and feel connected and where they belong is helping strengthen the social fabric of our community by creating the access.”
Still, the headlining acts touring through this summer are hard to ignore.
Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lake in Fort Loramie will be packed to the gills in early July thanks to the draw of headlining acts including Tim McGraw on July 6, Dierks Bentley on July 7 and Luke Bryan on July 8. Last year the concert set three attendance records for the festival with more than 26,000 attending on Thursday, more than 28,000 attending on Friday and more than 30,000 attending on Saturday.
Locally Fraze Pavilion and The Rose Music Center at The Heights have a full docket for summer with national acts coming through and thousands of fans lining up to enjoy the shows.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown
Credit: Frederick M. Brown
Nearby in Cincinnati, arena acts like Pink (July 23, Great American Ball Park) and Taylor Swift will see the soaring costs and demand for tickets. Organizers of July’s Cincinnati Music Festival which features R&B, soul and hip hop acts including Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, Gerald Albright, Snoop Dogg and Babyface are estimating 75,000 or more will be entertained at the event.
Riverbend Music Center on the banks of the Ohio River will pack their outdoor amphitheater to its 20,500 capacity throughout the summer through September with many shows already close to a sell-out in addition to the sell-out dates that have already been announced.
Columbus has some of the largest tours coming through the state including Drake at Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena on July 1 and 2, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 21, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5.
Credit: Arthur Mola
Credit: Arthur Mola
Regardless of your budget or interest, there’s a concert experience for you to enjoy this summer. Here’s a look at shows that have been announced so far.
LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES
BMI Events Center
791 E. Main St., Versailles
www.bmikarts.com, 937-526-9544
July
- 22-23: Immortal Christian Rock Festival
September
- 2, 3: Immortal Christian Rock Festival
- 16: The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad
- 30: Quiet Riot
Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Hickory Hills Lakes
7103 Ohio 55, Ft. Loramie
www.countryconcert.com, (937) 295-3000
July
- 6: Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blackhawk
- 7: Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, Elle King
- 8: Luke Bryan, Ernest, Priscilla Block
Fraze Pavilion
695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849
June
- 9: That Arena Rock Show
- 10: I Love the ‘90s Tour with Mark McGrath, Naughty By Nature, Kid N Play, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool and Color Me Badd
- 23: The Menus
- 24: Richard Marx
July
- 6: Killer Queen
- 7: Lt. Dan’s New Legs
- 15: George Thorogood and the Destroyers
- 20: Nelly with Chase McDaniel
- 23: Boney James and Lalah Hathaway
- 24: We the Kingdom
- 26: Donny Osmond
-28: Queens Blvd
August
- 1: Tesla
- 4: TUSK
- 9: Flight One
-10: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthon, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and the Cowsills
- 12: Dave Koz and Friends
- 16: Get the Led Out
- 26: Clint Black
September
- 6: Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray with Tonic and Fastball, Sept. 6
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Levitt Pavilion Dayton
134 S. Main St., Dayton
www.levittdayton.org, 937-333-8400
June
- 9: Cachets Now!
- 10: Son of Slave
- 15: John Doe Folk Trio
- 16: Phillip-Michael Scales
- 17: Juneteenth Concert featuring the Grammy Award winning Rebirth Brass Band
- 22: Scythian
- 23: La Santa Cecilia
- 24: MarMonroe and CeeofDreams
- 29: Salvadore Ross and Nightbeast
- 30: Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones
July
- 1: Ernie Johnson From Detroit
- 6: An Evening with Tab Benoit
- 7: King and Associates
- 8: The Vines
- 13: Dean Osborne
- 14: Jordan Occasionally
- 15: Nomfusi
- 20: Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers
- 21: Angie K
-22: Hannah Wicklund
August
- 3: Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys
- 4: The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux, Jr.
- 5: Eman, Tino and K. Carter
- 10: Marcella Simien
- 11: Black Opry Revue
- 12: Larry Lee & The Back in the Day Band
- 17: Deron Bell’s Smooth Jazz Band
- 18: North to Nashville
- 19: Noah Wotherspoon and Eric Jerardi
- 24: Falu: Indie Hindi
- 25: Danielle Nicole
- 26: Bohemian Funk
- 31: Dave House and the Mermaid
September
- 1: Erica Falls and Vintage Soul
- 2: McGuffey Lane
- 7: Tuba Skinny
- 8: Village Lights
- 9: Dayton Funk All-Stars
- 14: Cherry Poppin’ Daddies
- 15: Elsten Torres
- 16: Sensational Barnes Brothers
Credit: Amy Harris
Credit: Amy Harris
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220
June
- 17: Ben Folds
- 21: Peter Frampton
- 25: Buddy Guy
- 26: Doobie Brothers
- 27: Santana
- 30: Greensky Bluegrass
July
- 1: Straight No Chaser
- 7: 3 Doors Down
- 8: Lettuce and Steel Pulse
- 11: Belinda Carlisle
- 14: WAR and The Rascals
- 22: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
- 26: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
- 28: The Temptations and the Four Tops
- 29: KIDZ BOP
August
- 3: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks
- 10: Ted Nugent
- 11: Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon
- 12: Dark Star Orchestra
- 16: Tribute to ABBA
- 18: The O’Jays
- 20: Jethro Tull
- 29: Train
September
- 6: Skid Row and Buckcherry
- 14: Chevelle and Three Days Grace
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Stubbs Park Amphitheater
255 W. Spring Valley Rd., Centerville
June
- 11: Journey Tribute
- 18: Hotel California
- 25: Motown Sounds of Touch
July
- 2: Landslide
- 3: Americana Concert
- 9: Simply Queen
- 16: Boys in the Band
- 23: Elton Rohn
- 28: Centerville POPS! Presents The Sci-Fi Experience
- 30: The Fries Band
August
- 6: Creedence Revived
- 13: Beatlemania Magic
- 20: Hillbilly Rockstarz
- 27: Brass Tracks Band
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Turner Pavilion in Veteran’s Park
250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield
www.springfieldartscouncil.org, (937) 324-2712
June
- 17: Parrots of the Caribbean
- 18: KIDS FEST
- 21: The Petty Breakers
- 22: Simply SPICE
- 23: Material Girls
- 24: ABBAMANIA
- 25: Unity and Hope Concert featuring Amante Lacey
- 28: Queen Nation
- 29: McGuffey Lane
- 30: The Ten Band
July
- 1: Hollywood Swinging
- 2: Griffin House
- 5: Resurrection: A Journey Tribute
- 6: That Arena Rock Show
- 7: Adelee and Gentry
- 8: Brass Tracks Band
- 9: Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrates the music of John Williams
- 12: Turn to Stone
- 13: Fourth Avenue
- 14: The Carpenters
- 15: Fleetwood Gold
- 19: I Am King - The Michael Jackson Experiences
- 20: Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers
- 21: Phil Dirt and the Dozers
- 22: Elton Rohn
CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES
Bogart’s
2621 Vine St., Cincinnati
www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801
June
- 16: Flatland Calvary
- 18: lovelytheband
July
- 6: Candlebox
- 8: Future Islands
August
- 5: Band of Horses
- 8: Better than Ezra
Great American Ballpark
100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati
http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337
July
- 23: Pink
- 26: Brandi Carlslile, GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp
Credit: Abbie Parr
Credit: Abbie Parr
Hard Rock Casino
1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati
www.hardrockcasinocincinnati.com, 513-250-3150
July
- 7: Steve Miller Band
- 20: Ludacris, Flo Rida, and Ashanti
- 29: Bush with Pop Evil and Zero 936
August
- 11: Beach Boys
-26: Live with Fuel
September
- 3: Staind
- 15: KC and the Sunshine Band
The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park
25 Race St., Cincinnati
www.livenation.com/venue/KovZ917AJK3/the-icon-festival-stage-at-smale-park-events
June
- 23: Noah Kahan
July
- 19: Sad Summer Festival 2023 featuring Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Motion City Soundtrack and more
- 29: Dominic Like
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
The Andrew J Brady Music Center
25 Race St., Cincinnati
https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882
June
- 14: Pixies with Franz Ferdinand
- 20: Young the Giant
- 21: Pierce The Veil and the Used
- 23: Noah Kahan
July
- 1: Greensky Bluegrass
- 7: Melanie Martinez
- 19: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Motion City Soundrack Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic and Sincere Engineer
- 20: 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop featuring Doug E. Fresh, Slim Rick, Big Dady Kane
- 30: Regina Spektor
August
- 1: Incubus
- 22: Marcus King, Charley Crockett with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway
- 23: Alter Bridge
September
- 5: W.A.S.P
- 9: Corey Taylo
- 15, 16: The National
- 30: The Mars Volta
Credit: Amy Harris
Credit: Amy Harris
MegaCorp Pavilion
101 W. 4th St., Newport
https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294
June
- 16: Lyle Lovett
- 17: Dr. Dre 2001
- 21: Illenium
- 23: AJR
- 24: My Morning Jacket
- 27: Two Friends
July
- 9: Dreamsonic
- 14: Super Diamond
- 18: Jinx Monsoon
August
- 1: Death Grips
- 9: Mastodon and Gojira
- 16: Tim Heidecker
September
- 9: Tash Sultana
- 12: Ween
- 14: CAKE
- 16: Danzig
- 20: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Paycor Stadium
1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
June
- 30: Taylor Swift with MUNA and Gracie Abrams
July
- 1: Taylor Swift with MUNA and Gracie Abrams
- 21: Cincinnati Music Festival, Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, Gerald Albright
- 22: Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, Norman Brown
PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
June
- 18: Counting Crows
- 19: Charlie Puth
- 22: Peter Frampton
- 28: Earth Wind and Fire
July
- 6: Chicago
- 7: Lettuce and Steel Pulse
- 18: Tedeschi Trucks Band
August
- 4: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks
- 10: Lindsey Stirling
- 16: Ghost
- 18: Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R
- 22: Jethro Tull
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
June
- 9: Hank Williams Jr.,
- 13: Dead and Company
- 16: Matchbox Twenty
- 21: James Taylor
July
- 1: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage
- 9: Post Malone
- 14: Eric Church, Travis Tritt
- 15: Fall Out Boy
- 21: Jason Aldean
- 23: Big Time Rush
- 25: Niall Horan
- 29: 50 Cent
August
- 5: Boy George and Culture Club with Howard Jones and BERLIN
- 13: Outlaw Music Fest with Willie Nelson and Family, John Fogerty, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, Particle Kid
- 15: Disturbed
- 17: Luke Bryan
- 25: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd
- 26: 5 Seconds of Summer
- 29: Pentatonix
- 30: The Offspring
September
- 9: Hawthorne Heights, Ohio is For Lovers Festival
- 13: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
-28: Jelly Roll
Taft Theatre
317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati
tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883
June
- 24: Debbie Gibson
- 26: Toad the Wet Sprocket
July
- 7: Kansas
August
- 10: Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon
September
- 10: Blue October
COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES
Celeste Center
Ohio State Expo Center
717 E. 17th Ave,. Columbus
www.ohiostatefair.com; 614-466-8346
July
- 26: Kidz Bop
- 27: Clint Black
- 28: Third Eye Blind
- 29: Keith Swea
- 30: Yung Gravy and BBNO$
- 31: Casting Crowns
August
- 1: Ludacris
- 2: Styx
- 3: Tyler Hubbard
- 5: Lindsey Stirling
Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena
555 Borror Drive, Columbus
www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201
June
- 10: Paramore with Block Party and Genesis Owusu
July
- 1, 2: Drake
- 6: Dude Perfect
- 12: NF
- 15: Big Time Rush
August
- 30: ODESZA
September
- 14: André Rieu
KEMBA LIVE!
405 Neil Ave., Columbus
www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101
June
- 10: O.A.R.
- 12: Pixies
- 17: Young the Giant
- 23: boygenius, Cliro, Dijon, Bartees Strange
- 24: LCD Soundsystem, Jaime XX, Idles, L’Rain
-25: Steve Lacy, James Blake, toro Y Moi, Foushee
- 26: Gov’t Mule
- 27: GOOSE
July
- 9: Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco, G. Love and Special Sauce
- 11: Jinx Monsoon
- 23: The Backseat Lovers
- 25: Orville Peck
- 26: Gov’t Mule
August
- 5: Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats
- 8: Ice Nine Kills
- 11: De. Dre: 2001
- 15: Sylvan Esso
- 16: Charley Crockett
- 19: Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World
- 20: Granger Smith
September
- 15: CAKE
- 16: Ani DiFranco
- 20: Blue October
- 23: Flogging Molly
- 27: Bishop Briggs and MisterWives
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199
June
- 16: Brooks and Dunn
- 24: Riverfest with Phil Wickam, Brandon Lake, Andrew Rip, Cochren & Co., Apollo LTD., Rachel Lampa
- 30: Zac Brown Band
August
- 16: The Chicks with Ben Harper
- 25: Barry Manilow
- 26: Lil Baby with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho
September
- 21: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- 25: Peter Gabriel
Credit: Wade Payne
Credit: Wade Payne
Ohio Stadium
411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus
www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330
August
- 5: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
- 8: Motley Crue and Def Leppard
The Lawn at CAS
2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus
August
- 25: Pitbull, Sean Kingston, Big Freedia
- 26: Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Dayglow
- 27: Caamp, Portugal the Man, Brittany Howard, Saint Motel
About the Author