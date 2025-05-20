Taste of Cincinnati 2025 is this weekend: Here’s what was voted as ‘best’

File photo: The Taste of Cincinnati kicked off along Fifth Street on May 25, 2019. JOSEPH FUQUA II/FOR WCPO

Food & Restaurants
By Molly Schramm – WCPO
15 minutes ago
Taste of Cincinnati 2025 is right around the corner, and last week, several restaurants, vendors and food trucks at this year’s festival were crowned “Best of Taste.”

The “Best of Taste” winners are decided are two delicious days of food tasting by a panel of judges. The competition was broken down into four categories: restaurants, Findlay Market start-ups, food trucks and best beverage.

All of the winners will have their winning dishes (and more) available at Taste of Cincinnati, which takes place Saturday, May 24 through Monday, May 26. Best of Taste winners will be designated with a gold, silver or bronze ribbon on their respective restaurant’s menu.

Here are the 2025 Best of Taste winners:

Best restaurants

Appetizer and side dish

Gold — Fried Green Tomatoes — Hankering Southern KitchenSilver — Street Corn Hummus and Seasoned Pita Chips — KabobskeBronze — Korean Pork BBQ Empanada — Alfio’s Buon Cibo

Entree

Gold — Braised Short Rib over Gnocchi — Alfio’s Buon CiboSilver — The LB Crab Cake Slider — Lobsta Bakes of MaineBronze — Smoked Carolina Street Tacos — Hankering Southern Kitchen

Dessert

Gold — Black Raspberry Chip Cheesecake — The CheesecakerySilver — Tiramisu Cookies and Cream Cannoli — Pompilio’s RestaurantBronze — Lemon Poppyseed Waffles — Taste of Belgium

Best Findlay Market start-ups

Appetizer and side dish

Gold — Peach Thyme Soda — Honey Child PopsSilver — Jerk Chicken Wings and Pineapple Jerk Sauce — Jay’s Nyam & JamBronze — Shrimp & Grits — Magnificent Morsels Catering

Entree

Gold — Jerk Chicken “Jamaican” Bowl — Jay’s Nyam & JamSilver — Chicken & Basil Handmade Wonton — Yee MamaBronze — Chicken Taquitos — Sabor Alaniz

Dessert

Gold — Judgy Jenn Ice Cream (baked brie base, ginger pecan praline, fig jam and salted honey swirl) — WalkerbarSilver — Mixed Baklava — Olive Tree CateringBronze — Gooey Butter Cake Gelato — Dojo Gelato

Best food trucks

Appetizer and side dish

Gold — Ono Hash — Dine-In HawaiianSilver — Mutha Clucka — Maw Maw’s Creole KitchenBronze — Deep Fried Feta — Twisted Greek

Entree

Gold — Hera’s Garden Gyro — Twisted GreekSilver — Pumba — Quite FranklyBronze — Classic Burger — Fifty West Brewing Company

Dessert

Gold — Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae — Sugarsnap! Sweet TreatsSilver — Peach Cobbler Blondie Sundae — Eliza Jane’s BakeshopBronze — Strawberry Crunch Sundae — Davis Cookie Collection

Best beverage

Winner — Ramblin’ Roast Coffee’s Lemon Vanilla Latte

For a full list of all Taste of Cincinnati 2025 vendors, visit https://tasteofcincinnati.com/vendors.

Molly Schramm