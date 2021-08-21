Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival kicks off two-day event today

The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival has returned after cancelling last year due to the pandemic
The event at Community Park, 691 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, is today and Sunday, opening at 11 a.m. each day.
Sponsored by the Fairborn Art Association and the Fairborn Lions Club, the event is billed as family-oriented with approximately 180 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors.
Food favorites include steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken, pork chop sandwiches and freshly cut watermelon. Arts and crafts include candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings.
