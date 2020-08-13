Get fit, manage stress by taking your next workout outdoors

Even in cool weather months, it’s important to spend time outside, as a lack of vitamin D can contribute to seasonal affective disorder.

2) Physical benefits

Moving your body has myriad benefits, from maintaining a healthy weight to improving your heart health. Make these moves outside for added benefits, including strengthened immunity and better focus.

“You can burn more calories being outdoors and sweating it out with creative workouts that promote muscle confusion,” Haffner said.

Additionally, Haffner says there is better airflow outdoors and simply being outside can boost your mood, giving you more energy.

3) Mental wellness

The Washington Post reports that a third of Americans are showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Census Bureau. Physical activity can give your endorphins a boost and outdoor activity can provide added mind-based benefits.

“There’s something about being outside and connecting to nature that really grounds us,” said Tori Reynolds, owner and instructor at Speakeasy Yoga. “It’s almost cliché and corny to say that, but you really are so much closer and more connected to the earth than when you’re inside on a manmade building floor.”

According to the American Heart Association, time spent in nature can help reduce depression, stress and anxiety. These mental benefits can spill over into physical benefits, such as a reduction in blood pressure, better sleep and lower cortisol levels.

“Getting outside can deliver a sense of peace and calm that being indoors sometimes doesn’t provide,” Reynolds said. “Especially now when we’ve spent a lot of time indoors, in our homes, feeling a bit confined during shelter-in-place and self-quarantining. For me, the expansiveness of being outside can directly affect any feeling of limitation I might be having.”

4) Budget friendly

Being active in your backyard, on your favorite trail or in MetroParks is free. While many people are trying to stick to a strict budget, cutting out things that contribute to your physical and mental well-being are counterproductive. Find a routine that fits your budget by incorporating outdoor physical activity utilizing equipment and gear you may already have on hand — or is easy to acquire. Hiking, running, jogging, walking and cycling are all great activities that help keep you active.

5) Try something new

Being active outdoors might mean finding a new hobby or simply moving your current workout routine outdoors. For example, those who typically tackle the treadmill may take up trail running, an activity local runner and MetroParks trail technician, Jason Sullivan highly recommends.

“Feeling the rocks, grass and water beneath my feet when I run can’t be replicated with an indoor workout,” said Sullivan. “It’s a real sanctuary for me and a place to go to calm my thoughts and just take in the beauty of seeing the world in its natural state and finding peace in the natural cycles of nature through the seasons.”

Gardening, outdoor play and neighborhood walks also are great activities for those who want to stay close to home and get moving.

If you have a go-to routine that can be done at home, consider moving your workout outside. Many local facilities have virtual classes that be done outside to work up some extra sweat. MetroParks offers free Virtual Fitness in the Park sessions, which include yoga, boot camp and dance cardio, all of which can be done outside – just bring your mobile device or computer with you.

Some things to consider before you start your outdoor workout:

- Stay hydrated: Haffer and Reynolds stress the importance of staying hydrated while outdoors, especially when it’s hot. Due to COVID-19, water fountains are unavailable for use at many parks, so be sure to pack extra water if you are hitting the trails.

- Sun protection: While outdoors, it’s always important to dress for the weather. This includes protecting yourself from the sun. Wear sunscreen and a hat to help protect yourself from burning. If possible, Reynolds suggests moving your workout to a shady spot.

- Tune out to tune in: Sullivan and Reynolds suggest skipping your playlist and tuning into the sounds of nature, which can help you take in your surroundings and be mindful of your movement.

Getting started

If you are new to hiking, cycling or paddling, the MetroParks Trails Challenge is a great way to familiarize yourself with the region’s trails. Five Rivers MetroParks is home to 160 miles or paved and natural surface trails and the Dayton region is home to more than 340 miles of paved trails – the nation’s largest paved trail network. Additionally, the region boasts 270 miles of river corridor to explore.

MetroParks’ outdoor recreation team has selected 35 trails that range in mileage and difficulty that you can hike walk, bike, jog, run or paddle. Complete as many trails as you want on your own time for a chance to win fun prizes. Learn more and sign up at metroparks.org/trailschallenge.

Hiking: Possum Creek MetroPark and Englewood South Park are excellent places to hike that may be less crowded when you visit.

Cycling, running and walking: There are myriad paved trails to explore in MetroParks and the Dayton region. For those looking to run the trails, Sullivan suggests the trails at Possum Creek or Sugarcreek MetroPark. For more advanced trail runners, he suggests the Twin Creek Orange Trail.

Yoga and meditation: Visitors can find tranquil spaces for mindful moments in many parks. Head to Aullwood Garden, Wegerzyn Gardens and Cox Arboretum MetroPark to sit peacefully and take in your surroundings.