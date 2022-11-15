HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond

The cost is $5 per vehicle. Visitors can enter at the main entrance off Camden Road.

When: Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.

Hours: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fort St. Clair Park, 135 Camden Road, Eaton

Cost: $5 per car

More info: Facebook

🎄 HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT LOST CREEK RESERVE

Located on a scenic 456-acre reserve, this mile-long drive-through tour features 60 light displays, including animated displays. The tour journeys through the woods, farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow in the beauty of the season.

When: Open on weekends from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23.

Hours: Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bonus days are Dec. 19-22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. St. Rt. 41, Troy

Cost: $10 per car and $30 for groups of 15+.

More info: (937) 335-6273 | www.miamicountyparks.com/holiday-lights

🎄 KETTERING’S HOLIDAY TOUR OF LIGHTS

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Beginning on Nov. 25, the city of Kettering is accepting submissions for participants in the tour of lights. To add your business or home, take a picture of the complete holiday lights display and complete the submission form on the city of Kettering’s website at www.ketteringoh.org/2021-holiday-lights-tour. From there, your address will be placed on a map that will be available to anyone who would like to view the holiday lights this season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Access the map on the same website to plan your drive around Kettering to see the best displays.

A video will be made featuring all locations and will appear on the city of Kettering’s social media channels.

When: Nov. 25 through Dec. 31

Location: Throughout the city of Kettering

Cost: Free

More info: www.ketteringoh.org/2021-holiday-lights-tour

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

🎄 LIGHT UP MIDDLETOWN

With over a million sparkling lights, themed displays and more, Light Up Middletown has been a part of the holiday tradition for over 20 years. The balloon glow will be back this year, but a date has yet to be determined.

When: Every night from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 through Dec. 31

Hours: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. in Middletown

Cost: Cash donations accepted.

More info: www.lightupmiddletown.org

🎄 HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON THE HILL IN HAMILTON

Featuring over 1 million LED lights, this art installation from the creators of Lumenocity and BLINK Cincinnati is a part of Holiday Lights on the Hill at Pyramid Hill. The 2.5 mile drive-through show, titled Journey Borealis, brings art and nature together in a 300-acre sculpture park.

When: Nov. 18 through Jan. 1

Hours: Tuesdays through Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Location: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Cost: Admission for Pyramid Hill members presenting a current membership card is $15 per carload. Non-members pay $25 per carload.

More info: 513-863-8336 | journeyborealis.com

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

🎄 LAND OF ILLUSION CHRISTMAS GLOW

See over 3.8 million lights at this Christmas Around the World drive-through experience. A petting zoo, gift shop, Santa’s Workshop and Christmas Village will also be available for visits.

When: Nov. 23 through Dec. 30. Closed from Nov. 28 through 30 and on Christmas Day.

Hours: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown

Cost: $9 per person, children 3 years and under get in for free.

More info: www.landofillusion.com/glow/attractions/christmas-drive-thru

🎄HOLIDAY IN LIGHTS

This drive-through lights display is built over a mile of wooded roadway and has been a Cincinnati family tradition for nearly three decades. Holiday-themed displays depict everything from Santa Claus and his elves to animals on the ark.

When: Nov. 18 through Dec. 30

Hours: Nov. 18 through Dec. 23: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Dec. 14 through 30: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Location: Armco Park, 1223-OH 741, Lebanon

Cost: $20 per vehicle; $60 busload. Special effects glasses $2-$5.

More info: holidayinlights.com

🎄NIGHTS OF LIGHTS AT CONEY ISLAND

This 2.5 mile drive-through light display features more than one million LED lights synchronized to festive holiday music. Features include larger-than-life Christmas trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and tunnels of lights.

When: Daily now through Jan. 2

Hours: Dusk through 10 p.m.

Location: Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave. in Cincinnati

Cost: 1-8 person vehicles ($25-$30); 9-15 person vehicles ($50); 16+ person vehicles ($75).

More info: coneyislandpark.com/event/christmas-light-show

WALK-THROUGH LIGHTS DISPLAYS

🎄 CLIFTON MILL

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Be prepared for a dazzling array of over 4 million lights covering the mill, gorge, riverbanks, trees and bridges. The festivities include a Miniature Village and Santa Claus Museum. Refreshments for sale.

When: Nov. 25 through Dec. 30

Hours: Open seven nights a week from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 75 Water St., Clifton

Cost: Monday through Wednesday: $10 per person. Thursday through Sunday: $15 per person. Children ages three and younger get in for free.

More info: cliftonmill.com/christmas

🎄 WOODLAND LIGHTS

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Woodland Lights is celebrating its 30th anniversary. In addition to 10 acres of sparkling lights and whimsical displays, special activities planned for each night include three pet nights, a carnival night, scavenger hunts, a petting zoo and more.

When: Friday through Sunday from Nov. 18 through 27; Thursday through Sunday beginning Dec. 1; and nightly from Dec. 15-23.

Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates close at 8:30 p.m.

Location: Countryside Park on the campus of the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

Cost: Tickets may be purchased for $9 at www.woodlandlights.org or at the gate. Children 2 and under are admitted free. Season passes are $20 each.

More info: www.washingtontwp.org/recreation/woodland_lights

🎄 A CARILLON CHRISTMAS

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

During the holiday season, Carillon Historical Park astounds with the Carillon Tree of Light, standing at 200 feet tall. Visitors will also be able to visit with Santa through Dec. 23, go holiday shopping, indulge in holiday-inspired treats and more.

When: Nov. 22 through Dec. 30. Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Cost: $14 per adult (ages 18-59); $12 per senior (ages 60+); $1-per child (ages 3-17) and free to children under 2 and Dayton History members.

More info: www.daytonhistory.org/events/special-events/a-carillon-christmas

🎄 THE CHRISTMAS RANCH

The Christmas Ranch, located in Morrow, is an indoor and outdoor experience with seven heated buildings in the village area. The ranch has an expansive light display, animals, train and wagon rides, Christmas shops, Santa’s bakery and cafe, and bonfire.

When: Nov. 18 through Dec. 23. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Hours: Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 3205 S. Waynesville Rd., Morrow

Cost: $22 per carload, $33 per oversized van (10+ visitors) and free parking, Reservations required for admission.

More info: www.thechristmasranch.com

🎄 PNC FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS AT THE CINCINNATI ZOO

Credit: Angela Hatke Credit: Angela Hatke

The 40th annual PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo features 4 million colorful, twinkling lights, a blacklight puppet show and the Wild Lights show on Swan Lake. Zoo visitors can also search for five hidden Fiona fairies in Fairyland.

When: Nov. 18 through Jan. 8

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati

Cost: Included in zoo admission, which varies for dates and times.

More info: cincinnatizoo.org/events/festival-of-lights

🎄 WINTERFEST AT KINGS ISLAND

Kings Island’s holiday celebration will feature 11 “winter wonderland” areas, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, and a nightly WinterFest Wonderland parade.

When: Select nights from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

Hours: Hours vary, so be sure to check Kings Island’s calendar prior to planning your trip.

Location: 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99 per person.

More info: www.visitkingsisland.com/events/winterfest