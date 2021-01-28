JUST IN: New, locally owned Mexican restaurant to open in former burger eatery

A new Mexican restaurant with a passionate team behind it could open as soon as a month from now on Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp.
Mi Lindo Jalisco’s co-founders say their restaurant will have an extensive food and drink menu, incorporating recipes all the co-owners have personalized and tweaked over their combined years in the restaurant industry. An opening date could come before the end of February, they said.
The space at 520 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (State Route 725) in the same retail center that houses Hauer Music was formerly occupied by EO Burgers after its move from the Greene Town Center. The burger restaurant shut down in October 2020, about three months after it opened following a relocation from The Greene Town Center.
Mi Lindo Jalisco will be co-owned by three friends and business partners: Emmanuel Castro, Jose J. Lozano and Jose Luis Wicho. The three have talked about opening their own restaurant for years.
“I’ve been working in different Mexican restaurants in the area since 2005, starting washing dishes, cooking, serving, etc.,” Castro said. “I met Jose a few years ago at El Toro when we worked together, and we became good friends. One day we started talking about having our business since pretty much all the people involved in the project loved the restaurant business.”
Final menu details are being finalized, but Castro said Mi Lindo Jalisco will offer many flavors of margaritas, including passion fruit and kiwi, in addition to specialty, house-created flavors like Rosa Negra Margarita and the Tuna Margarita — Desert Prickly pear syrup, Tequila reposado, Margarita Mix and freshly squeezed lime juice.
Desserts such as fried ice cream, Sopapillas, Mexican churros and lava cake also will be served.
Castro said his wife, Michelly Moraes, helped secure the restaurant’s lease and taking care of other legal paperwork.
The founders of Mi Lindo Jalisco say they have been excited and ready to launch their own restaurant for more than a year. It was just a matter of finding a location that felt right.
“Finally, we found the right location and also, the perfect area,” Castro said. “Which I love because I have been living in the area for almost 14 years.”