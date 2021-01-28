JUST IN: New, locally owned Mexican restaurant to open in former burger eatery

Final menu details are being finalized, but Castro said Mi Lindo Jalisco will offer many flavors of margaritas, including passion fruit and kiwi, in addition to specialty, house-created flavors like Rosa Negra Margarita and the Tuna Margarita — Desert Prickly pear syrup, Tequila reposado, Margarita Mix and freshly squeezed lime juice.

Desserts such as fried ice cream, Sopapillas, Mexican churros and lava cake also will be served.

Castro said his wife, Michelly Moraes, helped secure the restaurant’s lease and taking care of other legal paperwork.

The founders of Mi Lindo Jalisco say they have been excited and ready to launch their own restaurant for more than a year. It was just a matter of finding a location that felt right.

“Finally, we found the right location and also, the perfect area,” Castro said. “Which I love because I have been living in the area for almost 14 years.”