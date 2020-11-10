Kettering is inviting the community to be part of new drive-through holiday lights tradition

This year, the city will be hosting the Kettering is Home to the Holidays Tour of Lights. And to make things even sweeter, Kettering residents and business owners are invited to take part in this tour of lights.

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 15, the city of Kettering will be accepting submissions for participants in the tour of lights. To add your business or home into the running, take a picture of the complete holiday lights display and complete the submission form on the city of Kettering’s website. From there, your address will be placed on a map that will be available to anyone who would like to indulge on a night drive to view holiday lights this season. The holiday lights map will be available to everyone beginning on Nov. 24.