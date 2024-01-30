Black History Month events in Dayton and other areas

The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting programs for families and youth. Visit daytonmetrolibrary.org for the full list of events throughout the month.

Black History Bingo (drop-in activity), 10-11 a.m., Huber Heights Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Grab a bingo board at the Children’s Area Ask Me Desk. This program will be every Thursday through the month. Families

Art Activity: Great Black Artists, 4-5 p.m., Northwest Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Study an artist’s work and then create your own masterpiece. This program will be held every Thursday through the month. Grades 1-4

Black History Bing Night, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Learn while you play! Grades 1-4 and Tweens

Friday, Feb. 2

Art exhibition at Edward A. Dixon Gallery

The Edward A Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton, hosts African American Visual Artists Guild’s latest traveling exhibit, “What’s New?”, during Black History Month. The exhibit, which opened Jan. 25, is free and open to the public. The Artists Reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Debra Richardson Wood will lead a charcoal drawing workshop on Saturday, Feb. 17. For more information, visit www.eadgallery.com.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Celebrating the History of Haircare, 12-2 p.m., Northwest Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Dawn Rucker-Turner drops by to discuss the history of haircare. Families

Reel Talk: Fences, 2-3:30 p.m., Miami Township Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Watch Fences (Rated PG-13, 2016) on your own then discuss it with other movie fans. Adults

NSBE Spotlight: Black Inventors & Engineering Wonders, 2-3 p.m., Miamisburg Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Explore the legacy of the NSBE. Teens and Tweens

Military History Series – African Americans Serving in the Civil War, 4-5 p.m., Northmont Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Experts on historical wars share their knowledge. Families

Lincoln Community Center hosts annual BHM Open House: This year, the event promises to immerse attendees in an unforgettable experience with a blend of soulful jazz music, barbecue, and a celebration of African-American history. Admission to this event is free. 110 Ash Street in Troy. Vibrant rhythms, food, and an appreciation for the rich heritage of the African-American community. From 1 to 3 p.m., Flash Top Secret, an acclaimed Dayton jazz band, will serenade attendees, setting the perfect ambiance for an afternoon of cultural celebration.

Monday, Feb. 5

Black History Canvas Art Party, 3:34-5:45 p.m., Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Listen to music and a story while you paint. Registration is required. Families

Genealogy: Two Communities of Early African Ohioans, 6-7:30 p.m., Northwest Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Learn about the Gist Settlers and Randolph Freedmen. Registration is required. Adults

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Hands-On History: Underground Railroad, 3-5:30 p.m., Northwest Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Learn what role Ohio played in the Underground Railroad and explore historical artifacts from Ohio History Connection. This program will be available through Monday, February 12, excluding Sunday. All Ages

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Spice Up: Ethiopian Kickoff!, 12-1:30 p.m., Southeast Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Stop by and pick up a spice kit for this month’s international theme: Berbere. Adults

Wednesday Matinees: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?, 1-3 p.m., Miami Township Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Enjoy movie and popcorn with Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Rated PG, 1967). Adults

Black History Spotlight: Textile Art, 4-5 p.m., Dayton Metro Library, Children’s Creativity Space: Learn about the role fabrics play in Black history and culture, and create a co-op textile art project. Families

Black History Month Bingo, 5-6 p.m., Northwest Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Learn about Black history by playing this fun game. Families

Feb. 9

Study the Stars Like Neil deGrasse Tyson, 4-5 p.m., Miami Township Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: Make a planetarium featuring constellations, and learn about Neil deGrasse Tyson. Registration is required. Teens and Tweens

Feb. 10

Life and Times of Frederick Douglass Exhibit, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilmington-Stroop Branch of the Dayton Metro Library: DML’s Karen D. Brame discusses letters, newspapers, portraits, and speeches by and about Douglass (1817- 1895). Adults. For more information, and to register if required, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.

Black History Mausoleum Tour: A special tribute to the lives of many individuals resting peacefully in Woodland Cemetery’s Mausoleum (118 Woodland Ave.). This special tour will be in the indoor mausoleum, featuring beautiful stained glass windows, telling the stories of George C. Cooper, James Parsons, W. S. McIntosh, Bob and Norma Ross and more, The tour will be offered at 2 p.m. on two Saturdays, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. The tour will last two hours and if weather permits, will include a walk to James H McGhee, Jordan Anderson, Paul Laurence Dunbar and other gravesites. Meet at the main entrance to the Mausoleum. Parking is available in front of the building. The building is climate controlled and handicap accessible. Visitors will be walking on both carpet and marble floors.

Feb. 15

Township hosts BHM event at The Annex at Northridge Local Schools: Harrison Twp. will host its annual Black History Month recognition at The Annex at Northridge Local Schools at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. This event will be the first at the new facility located at 4407 Payne Ave. in Northridge. The township will recognize notable African American visual and performance artists born and/or living in Ohio and in the Greater Dayton Area. Additionally, the township will be recognizing a notable Harrison Township business, Colbert Health and Wellness Center, and Marlon A. Shackelford, a Harrison Twp. resident and community activist.

Feb. 17-18

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents ‘In Modern Moves’: The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “In Modern Moves” in honor of Black History Month. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. in downtown Dayton. Former Artistic Director Kevin Ward’s And Each Day will explore the cumulative power of “we the people.” Esplanade is by legendary choreographer Paul Taylor. There will be live performances of Bach’s Violin Concertos by the Springfield Symphony under the direction of Peter Stafford Wilson. Tickets are only available through at daytonlive.org/events/in-modern-moves.

Other

Black History Month Expression Contest

The City of Trotwood is hosting an expression contest for City of Trotwood students during February. Students in grades 3–12 from all schools within the City of Trotwood are encouraged to submit an original expression piece of their desire, inspired by the theme “African-Americans and the Arts”. Submissions will be divided into three groups: 3-5 grade, 6–8 grade and 9–12 grade. There will be 3 winners selected from each group; winners will receive a cash prize and recognition at the March City Council. Prizes: 1st place: $75; 2nd place: $50; 3rd place: $25. Contest entries must be submitted to Charles Wheeler III, Parks & Recreation Marketing Coordinator, via email at chwheeler@trotwood.org, by Feb. 9. Submissions must be original work and include the student’s name, school, grade, and parent’s contact information. Contact Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Charles Wheeler III, at 937-854-7228, with questions regarding the competition.