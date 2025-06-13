Yellow Springs nature gem Clifton Gorge opens new exploration center

“We think it has something for everybody, whether you’re interested in plants, animals, geology, history — there’s a little bit to do inside to get you excited about going out and hitting the trail,” Mertz said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the goal is education, particularly for youth.

“We hope when a young person comes here, takes a hike or goes to one of our state parks or another natural area, we hope they come away inspired,” DeWine said. “Everyone doesn’t want to become a scientist but I think there will be ... many of those made every year by people who come out here with their families and get excited.”

Ohio legislators understand the importance of state parks and natural areas, DeWine said, and the state is unique in not charging admission.

Clifton Gorge was registered as a national natural landmark in 1967, and in 1968 portions of the Little Miami River became Ohio’s first national wild and scenic river, Mertz said. In 1973, she said portions of the upper Clifton Gorge became the state nature preserve.

“We’ve been protecting this place for over 60 years, ensuring that future generations of Ohioans can visit and marvel at the wonder of nature,” Mertz said. “And now we have the chance to give visitors even more information before they go down there.”

The gorge encompasses a 2-mile stretch of the Little Miami State and National Scenic River, just east of John Bryan State Park in Greene County. The Exploration Center is the first of its kind at an Ohio state nature preserve.

There are 76 state parks and more than 150 natural areas in Ohio, DeWine said.

“It’s really a hidden jewel of the state, and this one here of course is very familiar to Fran and to me,” DeWine said of his wife. “Fran and I grew up in Yellow Springs so we were obviously very, very, very close here and we’re very familiar.”

These kinds of parks and natural areas are an attraction for tourists, including those coming here for business, DeWine said.

The governor, who grew up in Yellow Springs in the 1950s, said tourism has changed, recalling that a local store owner used to keep a bear in a cage. Emphasizing such a thing would not be allowed today, DeWine said customers paid five cents for a soda, which the bear would then drink.

The state plans to open features similar to the Exploration Center across the state, including a visitor center at Lake Loramie State Park in Shelby and Auglaize counties, and the renovation of a fish hatchery on South Bass Island in Ottawa County, Mertz said.

Those interested in hiking Clifton Gorge should stay on designated trails, watch for ticks and bring water, Mertz said.

“There’s a handful of rules to stay safe but most of it is we want to have a good time,” Mertz said. “We’re just excited. I hope people enjoy this place.”