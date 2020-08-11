Rock Piqua concert series returns this Saturday with free drive-in style country concert

Rock Piqua, a popular riverfront concert series presented by the Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua, had to cancel its June and July concerts due to COVID-19 safety concerns. However, organizers have announced the series will resume in August, albeit in a slightly different fashion.
“We know people are looking for opportunities to get out of their house, but we still have to operate within the guidelines as they exist today,” said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper.
Rock Piqua will be a no-charge, drive-in style event on Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Concert goers will arrive in their cars and have a designated area in front of their vehicle where they can set up lawn chairs if they wish to view the concert from outside of their vehicle. They can also bring their own food and drinks, although alcohol is not permitted.
Attendees will be asked to remain in their designated spots and not visit with other groups during the concert. Also, once cars are parked, it will be difficult for them to leave before the concert is over. So for the safety of other patrons, organizers are asking everyone to commit to staying for the duration of the concert.
The free concert will start at 7 p.m. with Jamie Suttle and her crew of southern rockers from Dayton, followed by local country artist Clark Manson around 8 p.m. and continuing until at least 10 p.m. For those who are hungry, a food truck rally will precede the event starting at 4 p.m.
Kentucky born singer-songwriter Jamie Suttle’s music blends influences from soul, R & B, rock, gospel and classic country music.
“Jamie has been on our radar for a while,” said Knepper. “She’s a phenomenal talent and I love her originals as much as the covers.”
Closing out the night will be Covington, Ohio’s up-and-coming star Clark Manson. He started playing guitar when he was 12 years old. Fast-forward some years later and Clark began playing bar shows while attending school. Soon the shows began to spread farther and farther from his college, but nothing could take the “hometown” out of him.
Credit: Contributed
Writing and co-producing all of his own music today, Manson resides back in his hometown with his wife and their children. In June, he released a new EP “Lotta Bout You.”
HOW TO GO
What: Rock Piqua Drive-In Concert with Jamie Suttle and Clark Manson
Where: Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E Ash St., Ste 169, Piqua
When: Saturday, Aug. 15. Food truck rally begins at 4 p.m. Concert will run from 7-10 p.m.
Admission: Free
More info: https://piquaartscouncil.org/