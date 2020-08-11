Rock Piqua concert series returns this Saturday with free drive-in style country concert

The free concert will start at 7 p.m. with Jamie Suttle and her crew of southern rockers from Dayton, followed by local country artist Clark Manson around 8 p.m. and continuing until at least 10 p.m. For those who are hungry, a food truck rally will precede the event starting at 4 p.m.

Kentucky born singer-songwriter Jamie Suttle’s music blends influences from soul, R & B, rock, gospel and classic country music.

“Jamie has been on our radar for a while,” said Knepper. “She’s a phenomenal talent and I love her originals as much as the covers.”

Closing out the night will be Covington, Ohio’s up-and-coming star Clark Manson. He started playing guitar when he was 12 years old. Fast-forward some years later and Clark began playing bar shows while attending school. Soon the shows began to spread farther and farther from his college, but nothing could take the “hometown” out of him.

Clark Mason, country artist from Covington, Ohio. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Writing and co-producing all of his own music today, Manson resides back in his hometown with his wife and their children. In June, he released a new EP “Lotta Bout You.”

HOW TO GO

What: Rock Piqua Drive-In Concert with Jamie Suttle and Clark Manson

Where: Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E Ash St., Ste 169, Piqua

When: Saturday, Aug. 15. Food truck rally begins at 4 p.m. Concert will run from 7-10 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: https://piquaartscouncil.org/