Take a self-defense class alongside Dayton drag queens this weekend

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Nearu TV’s “The FonDana Show” has created a unique event to honor this mission.
On Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., the hosts of “The FonDana Show,” drag queens Tim Farquhar (Fonda Peters) and Joshua Stucky (Dana Sintell), will host a self-defense class with trained instructors at Total Taekwondo & Fitness in Kettering.
Since April, Farquhar and Stucky, founding members of Dayton’s popular drag troupe RubiGirls, have hosted their talk show featuring local guests, games and fun shenanigans on the Dayton-based streaming platform Nearu TV. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a special episode of “The FonDana Show” centered on Farquhar and Stucky learning self-defense will steam throughout October.
During Saturday’s hour-long class, participants will learn various self-defense skills that can be used to defend against an attack and develop situational awareness and de-escalation methods. No prior experience is necessary. Participants must wear a mask while in the class.
Tickets for the class cost $25 per person and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite’s website. A portion of the proceeds will support the Artemis Domestic Violence Center.
To learn more about the Nearu TV streaming service or to watch free episodes of “The FonDana Show,” pay a visit to Nearu TV’s website.
Credit: Nearu TV
HOW TO GO
What: Self-Defense Class with FonDana
When: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Total Taekwondo & Fitness, 1942 East Stroop Road, Kettering
Cost: $25 per person
More info: www.eventbrite.com/e/self-defense-class-with-fondana-tickets-181962242967
