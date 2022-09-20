The King of Rant is back in Dayton for one night

Combined Shape Caption Lewis Black will be in Dayton on Sept. 23. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Lewis Black will be in Dayton on Sept. 23. CONTRIBUTED

He didn’t exactly do nothing during the pandemic. Like many people, he had to rely on technology to continue to do comedy, which isn’t new to him. He’s been doing his podcast, “Rant Cast,” where he delivers audience-written rants.

“The Rant Cast has been like a public access studio in my apartment,” he said. “It’s psychotic. It’s been good though. I learn all sorts of things.”

He has been delivering rants from his audience following many of his live shows since 2014. These rants are live streamed all around the world, according to Black. He invites Dayton residents to send in their rants. He said he will try to read what he can at the end of his show.

“It’s a way to get stuff off your chest,” he noted. “Some of it is enragement with our former leader and some with our leader now. If you don’t like what you hear (from me), then send in what you want to rant about.”

Black said he “had history with Dayton.” In 2016 his play, “One Slight Hitch,” was performed at the Human Race Theatre Company.

He also said he would like to do a travel show, visiting cities where he has performed. He wants to discuss the city’s history and what it has to offer. He said Dayton would be perfect.

“People wouldn’t normally go to Dayton,” he said. “I’ll show what I like about it. I love that whiskey bar [Century Bar]. The seedlings (for Dayton to grow) were there last time I was there. It’s great to hear Dayton’s doing well.”

Black said he will perform anywhere. He believes the lives of Dayton residents will be enriched by his stand-up.

“They should expect that their life will be changed,” he said. “They can watch me floundering around trying to find my act. It’s what I’ve always done. Writing on stage. I couldn’t be happier to be back.”.

HOW TO GO

What: Lewis Black: Off The Rails

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138. N. Main St., Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $47.50-$68

More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

FYI: Anyone that wants to send in a rant to possibly be read at the show can visit www.lewisblack.com.