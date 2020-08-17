This year’s Dayton Pride features ‘reverse’ parade, live broadcast, The Rubi Girls

Coming to the decision to at first postpone, and then come up with a whole new concept for Pride was not easy, but necessary.

“We had already postponed it once, and we definitely want to do something, because in our mind you just can’t skip Pride for a year,” R.J. McKay, Board President of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center, told us. “We need to acknowledge the celebration of pride, and celebrate who we are, what we fought for, and where we still have yet to go.”

In the spring, when the decision was made to push Pride back to August, the Board was hopeful that would give enough time for the curve to be flattened, and we’d be back to normal, or some modified version of it. However, the pandemic only gotten worse since then.

“We just didn’t see things improving as far as they needed to improve throughout the greater community, not just the LGBT community, but throughout Dayton Ohio and the country,” McKay continued. “We don’t want to risk lives any more than anybody else does, or any more than the lives that have been lost throughout the years in the LGBT community.”

Scenes from the 2019 Dayton PRIDE parade through Dayton on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Did we spot you there? DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Reverse Parade

One of the main events of Pride is the parade, which typically functions like any other parade, with approximately 5,000 attendees lined along downtown streets to watch the floats, performers, sponsors and non-profit organizations.

This year, organizers have turned the concept of a parade on its head. Instead of standing on the sidelines, this year’s parade will have the spectators driving by, with static displays set up 10-feet apart along Second Street by the performers, sponsors and non-profits.

“We were trying to come up with a safe way of doing a parade, if we could do one at all,” Randy Phillips, Executive Director of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center, told us. “One of our board members happened to mention, ‘we could do a reverse Pride parade, and we ran with that idea.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, and runs until 11 a.m. During that hour, Pride spectators can drive the parade route in their own fun way.

“We’re encouraging people to decorate their cars as pridefully as they wish, and historic cars, obviously are very encouraged,” Phillips continued. “Then simply drive down 2nd St downtown, much like an old fashioned cruiser. They’ll drive from Patterson to Main Street, and they can circle around and come back down the strip again, if they want to. That’s our reverse Pride parade!”

Dayton's Annual PrideFest & Parade was held Saturday in downtown Dayton. The parade ran through town and everyone gathered at Courthouse Square for PrideFest celebration. JIM NOELKER/DAYTON DAILY NEWS

Although participants will be in cars, organizers would like participants to still wear face masks and follow COVID guidelines, especially if friends are riding together. Keeping the car windows open and getting fresh air is highly encouraged. Also, attendees are asked to drive very slowly and to obey all traffic laws and traffic signals.

Virtual Broadcast

After 11 a.m. when the parade ends, there is a cleanup and regroup session while attendees can go home to tune into the live broadcast, which airs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on DATV channel 5, as well as Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

“Each year we do the entertainment portion at Courthouse Square, where the mayor and other dignitaries speak, and then we do live entertainment,” Phillips explained. “This year we’re going to do that part as a live TV show. Also, a copy of the program will live on YouYube so people can view it or visit it thereafter.”

Dancers from the Dayton Dance Initiative rehearse their performance for Dayton Pride's first virtual performance. PHOTO BY LIBBY BALLENGEE. Credit: Libby Ballengee Credit: Libby Ballengee

The live event will be hosted by Rob Austin, who typically is one of the hosts of Pride each year. The famous Rubi Girls are also returning to perform during the livestream this year, as well as a special custom piece by the Dayton Dance Initiative. Many of the other details and performers are still under wraps until Saturday.

It’s been a challenge to get all the entertainers ready for live TV, but it’s one that Phillips and all the organizers are ready for. After all, the show must go on, and Pride deserves to be celebrated even if it looks and feels different this year.

HOW TO GO?

Dayton Pride parade: Drive by to see floats on Aug. 22, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. on 2nd St. in downtown Dayton.

Dayton Pride: Virtual show airs on Aug. 22, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. on channel 5 DATV, or online at the Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

More info: Facebook event