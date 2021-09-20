dayton-daily-news logo
Tipp City in full bloom this weekend with annual Mum Festival

The annual Mum Festival brings crowds and colorful mums to Tipp City and its City Park. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The annual Mum Festival brings crowds and colorful mums to Tipp City and its City Park. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do
By Nancy BowmanAshley Moor
24 minutes ago

It may not feel like fall just yet, but a sure sign of fall is the return of the Tipp City Mum Festival.

The 62nd annual festival is set for Sept. 24-26. This event is the perfect place to stock up on gorgeous fall mums, orange and white pumpkins and fall gourds from local vendors. Tipp City is known as the “Mum Capital of the World” after all.

Guests can browse the dozens of vendors selling everything from familiar food vendors to T-shirts, soaps, jewelry, organic dog treats, woodworking and flower arrangements.

The weekend of festivities kicks off with the 29th annual Antique and Show Car Cruise-In on Friday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. In addition to hundreds of classic cars, muscle cars and sportsters, the cruise-in will feature food vendors on Main Street in downtown Tipp City.

The Run for the Mums 5K will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 8 a.m. at City Park. While pre-registration for the event is already closed, attendees can register for the event on the morning of the race from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Registration for the 5K is $25 per person. Children can participate in the Junior Run for the Mums race will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Tipp City Football Field.

The Mum Festival Parade will start at the Hyatt Center, travel South down Hyatt Street, turn East on Main Street, then North on 2nd Street and the parade ends at The Tipp City Park.

Entertainment will run Saturday and Sunday on the main stage. Programming includes Gem City Gymnastics demonstrations, the Tipp City Community Band, Honey Creek Cloggers, Little Miss and Mr. Mum pageant, a diaper derby and more.

The annual Mum Festival brings crowds and colorful mums to Tipp City and its City Park.
Caption
The annual Mum Festival brings crowds and colorful mums to Tipp City and its City Park.

HOW TO GO

What: Tipp City Mum Festival

Where: City Park and other locations throughout downtown Tipp City

When: Sept. 24-26

More info: tippmumfestival.org

