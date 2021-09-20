Tipp City in full bloom this weekend with annual Mum Festival

The weekend of festivities kicks off with the 29th annual Antique and Show Car Cruise-In on Friday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. In addition to hundreds of classic cars, muscle cars and sportsters, the cruise-in will feature food vendors on Main Street in downtown Tipp City.

The Run for the Mums 5K will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 8 a.m. at City Park. While pre-registration for the event is already closed, attendees can register for the event on the morning of the race from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Registration for the 5K is $25 per person. Children can participate in the Junior Run for the Mums race will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Tipp City Football Field.