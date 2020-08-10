Tour de Gem cycling fundraiser goes virtual

“As an organization, it’s easy to do and as a rider, it’s a lot of fun,” said Andy Stroh Victory Project program director. “And the kids actually participate in the fundraising, which teaches them to get out there and communicate.”

Stroh quickly transitioned from rookie to avid cyclist a year ago.

“I started cycling last year, and the 38 miles I rode for the Tour nearly killed me, but I had a lot of fun,” he said, smiling. “It’s nice to ride and spend time with the guys.”

This year's Tour de Gem cycling fundraiser is going virtual. CONTRIBUTED

The Victory Project has several students and volunteers already signed up for this year’s event. Riders choose their own route and mileage total in this year’s virtual event. The Victory Project team will ride to Young’s Jersey Dairy as a group – 27 miles each way – and hope to raise $15,000.

Like many other local nonprofit organizations, Victory Project’s major fundraiser was canceled this year as a result of the pandemic. Canceled galas, walks and other events make the Tour de Gem, presented by Kettering Health Network, even more important.

“We’re excited that, with this new format, we’re able to fill the gaps and keep people safe,” Chadwick said.

Riders don’t even need to leave home to participate as they can also log their miles on a stationary bike. It’s not too late to cycle for a cause as nonprofit organizations can still register as can individual riders.

“You can put a team together up until the third week of August,” Chadwick said. “We would like people to get their ride in within a two-week period sometime between Aug. 21 and Sept. 6.”

For more information, visit www.ms-stride.org/tourdegem.