Toxic Brew Company to serve up mac ‘n cheese for a good cause

This weekend, fans of Toxic Brew Company will have added motivation to visit their favorite Dayton brewery.
On Friday, Aug. 7, Toxic Brew Company will be partnering with Picnk, a Dayton-based meal prep company, to serve up mac ‘n cheese and craft beer to raise money for PFLAG Dayton.
PFLAG, or Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, is the largest organization dedicated to the enrichment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people and their families, parents, friends and allies. The organization enriches the lives of LGBTQ people by taking action in over 400 communities in the United States.
On Friday, from 5-10 p.m., 10 percent of Picnk’s food sales and Toxic Brew Company’s bar sales will be donated to PFLAG Dayton. The event was rescheduled from its original date in July.
To learn more about PFLAG Dayton’s mission, visit its Facebook page.
WANT TO GO?
What: Mac ‘N Cheese Takeover at Toxic Brew
Where: Toxic Brew Company, 431 E. Fifth St., Dayton
When: Friday, Aug. 7, from 5-10 p.m.
More info: Toxic Brew Facebook page