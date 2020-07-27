Toxic Brew Company to serve up mac ‘n cheese for a good cause

On Friday, Aug. 7, Toxic Brew Company will be partnering with Picnk, a Dayton-based meal prep company, to serve up mac ‘n cheese and craft beer to raise money for PFLAG Dayton.

PFLAG, or Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, is the largest organization dedicated to the enrichment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people and their families, parents, friends and allies. The organization enriches the lives of LGBTQ people by taking action in over 400 communities in the United States.