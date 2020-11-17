WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 million underground lights can brighten anyone’s holiday season

Families can enjoy the display safely from inside their own vehicle. Tickets need to be pre-ordered and will be scanned through the car window upon entrance to create a contactless experience.

“Families can join us for a safe, COVID-friendly holiday experience despite the unprecedented times we have faced as a community,” said Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern executive vice president, in a release.

Lights Under Louisville is now open at Louisville Mega Cavern through Jan. 3, 2021. The 30-minute drive will take visitors through underground passageways lined with 40 themed displays, mapping projections, 850 lit characters and five million lights. LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN

“To create an unforgettable holiday tradition, we have added more than one million twinkling lights, a projection mapping experience, a second light tunnel measuring 120 feet and three new themed areas in the past two years. This will be the largest Lights Under Louisville experience ever.”

The whimsical underground experience — open through Jan. 3, 2021 — attracts visitors from around the world and has received awards from national travel publications.

In 2016, Southern Living magazine named Lights Under Louisville “Kentucky’s Best Holiday Experience.” In 2017, Trip Advisor named Louisville Mega Cavern among its top 25 attractions in the country. In 2017, CNN Travel named Lights Under Louisville among the top nine Christmas light attractions around the world.

Visitors can purchase passes, beginning at $29.95 per vehicle, in advance at www.lightsunderlouisville.com.

To celebrate first responders, marked first responder vehicles will be able to experience Lights Under Louisville for free.

HOW TO GO:

WHAT: Lights Under Louisville

WHERE: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave., Louisville, Kentucky

WHEN: Open nightly through Jan. 3, 2021. Monday through Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5-10 p.m.

ADMISSION: Passenger Vehicle (Car, Truck, Minivan) $29.99-$39.99; Full Size Van $49.99-$59.99; Limo/RV $69.99-$79.99; Small School Bus $69.99-$79.99; Full Size School Bus $139.99-$159.99, Motor Coach $5.99 per person; Priority Pass Standard Vehicle $54.99-$64.99; Priority Pass Full Size Van $69.99-$79.99; Emergency Response Car/Marked Car FREE

*Additional fees may apply when using a credit card. Please call for additional pricing information for oversized vehicles.

