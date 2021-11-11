WORTH THE DRIVE: Shop, sip and snack at hundreds of specialty booths at Cincinnati holiday market

Caption The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market takes place Nov. 12-14 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Credit: Sean Hughes Credit: Sean Hughes

WHAT’S NEW

On Friday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., active military personnel, veterans, police officers, firefighters and first responders will receive free admission by showing a valid ID.

Guests can also enter to win hourly drawings for $50 in Merry Money, which is redeemable at any Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market vendor throughout the weekend.

BONUS TREATS, PERKS

If you’re only in it for the holiday treats, the holiday market offers a chance to snack and sip the day away at the wine and appetizer lounge. These appetizers include cheeses, jams, chutneys, hummus, artisan crackers and bread.

Leading up to the show, guests can snag unique giveaways on the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market’s Facebook page, like jewelry, tasty treats, artisan candles, holiday decor and more.

VIP perks include unlimited entry all weekend. Early admission and stroller-free shopping options are also available.

The Duke Energy Convention Center is located at 525 Elm St. in Cincinnati. Tickets range from $8 to $25 online, in advance. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. VIP early bird admission is sold out for Friday and Saturday’s events.

HOW TO GO

What: The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

Where: The Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati

When: Nov. 12-14

Cost: Tickets range from $8 to $25 online, in advance. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Discounted “Girls Night Out” late entry is available for $5 online and at the door.

Parking tips: Visitors can book convenient and affordable parking in advance through SpotHero, a parking reservation app.

More Info: Facebook | Website