10 great things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: Through March 24; Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings.

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Chris Beiser playfully directs and energetically choreographs this musical theatre classic about romance and gambling that returns to the La Comedia stage for the first time since 1986. Principals Elliot Handkins (Sky Masterson), Emily Brennan (Sarah Brown), Cole Fletcher (Nathan Detroit) and Allison Gabert (Adelaide) are uniformly strong, particularly Brennan’s blissfully boozy rendition of “If I Were A Bell” and Gabert’s crisp, defiant “Adelaide’s Lament.” Radiant tenor Paul Hernandez is also noteworthy for his outstanding delivery of “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Cost: $70-$79

More info: Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com

2. “Barefoot in the Park”

When: Through March 10; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St.

Details: Craig Smith directs a very enjoyable production of Neil Simon’s classic romantic comedy set in New York City centered on a newlywed couple navigating the ups and downs of marriage. Brandon Shockney and Katie Waid are absolutely delightful and believably bonded as Paul and Corie Bratter. Shockney, showcasing an inherent knack for physical comedy, is particularly outstanding as the marriage begins to splinter. Dawn Roth-Smith (Ethel Banks), Ted Eltzroth (Victor Velasco), Ron Clyburn (Harry Pepper, AT&T) and Steve Mongelli (Lord and Taylor Delivery Man) also heighten this lighthearted showcase, which features efficient scenic design by Jim Harworth and nice period costuming by Bobbie Purkey.

Cost: $17.50

More info: Visit actorstheatrefairborn.org

3. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Acting concertmaster Aurelian Oprea performs Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 3″ when Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Brahms: A German Requiem.” In addition to the title piece by Johannes Brahms, the program presented by Dayton Performing Alliance also features “Beyond All Walking” by Amy Scurria. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5-$82.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

4. Dayton-Beavercreek Children’s Festival

When: 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 8

Where: Trebein Elementary School, 1728 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Xenia

Details: At this festival, families can visit with the Easter Bunny, enjoy a magician, games, shopping, family resources and more.

Cost: $12

More info: daytonheartfulness.org

5. Battle of the Bands

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Battle of the Bands, which began weekly rounds on Thursday Jan. 18, recently wrapped up six weeks of preliminary competition. On Saturday a diverse array of local artists will compete for the grand prize. Contestants are singer-songwriter Austin Wolfe, pop-rock group the Bruins, hip-hop and R&B artist MelinaMarie, progressive rock and funk act Freakquency, hard rockers Sheller and bluegrass band the Shady Pine. Past winners are folk duo the Katawicks, rock outfit Bohemian Funk and jazz band Crabswithoutlegs. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15 online

More info: 937-410-0450 or thebrightsidedayton.com

6. Catalano Film Festival

When: Saturday, March 9 beginning at noon

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: Created and curated by Plaza Theatre manager Johnny Catalano, a budding screenwriter and director, this second annual festival offers an exciting program of both short and feature-length cinema from the rising voices of the Midwestern film scene.

Cost: $10

More info: 937-530-8013 or myplazatheatre.com

7. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “On Broadway!” with Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and Opera Artists-in-Residence. The youth orchestra was founded by Paul Katz in 1937 and continues to bring together talented student musicians from throughout the Miami Valley for three concerts each season. Patrick Reynolds, the associate conductor for Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, serves as conductor for DPYO. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $6 to $33.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

8. The Neon Oscar Party

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 10

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Neon, which has screened a wide array of this year’s Oscar nominees, hosts its annual Oscar Party. Prizes will be awarded as well. More details and ballots are available in The Neon lobby.

Cost: Free

More info: neonmovies.com

9. “Discovery: Cenicienta – A Bilingual Cinderella Story”

When: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 8

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live presents this family-friendly showcase. Ten-year-old Belinda is a budding poet and loves to tell stories, but when she’s stuck in the basement preparing for a party upstairs that her stepmother and stepsisters will host, she’ll have to get creative.

Cost: $5

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

10. “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment”

When: Through March 10; 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Veteran regional actor Bruce Cromer solidly leads the Human Race Theatre Company’s production of Donald Margulies’ comedy, directed by Greg Hellems. Cromer thoroughly engages as spirited adventurer Louis de Rougemont, whose boastful tall tales are savored and ridiculed in Victorian England. Shonita Joshi and Andrew Ian Adams also fuel the narrative by effectively portraying over 30 characters. In particular, Adams is an expressive gem as Louis’ faithful canine companion.

Cost: $10-$53. In addition, there two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and there are ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org