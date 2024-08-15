10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: The 18th annual festivities will include an African village, a pavilion of paintings and live R&B, gospel and jazz performances, including R&B legend Cherrele. Merchandise and food vendors will be on site as well.

Cost: Free

More info: daacf.com

2. Pepper Fest

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Presented by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association, this inaugural festival invites you to savor spicy foods from more than 14 vendors. You can also enjoy music from Nashville recording artist and Cincinnati native Michelle Robinson as well as Hot Red Chili Peppers.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3302 or fraze.com

3. Dayton Porchfest

When: 12:45-6:45 Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: St. Anne’s Hill Historic District in Dayton

Details: Musicians and bands perform funk, blues, indie rock, jazz, classical, country, bluegrass and more on various porches in the neighborhood.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonporchfest.org

4. Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Where: Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Details: Enjoy favorites such as steamed cooked sweet corn, pork chop sandwiches and fresh cut watermelon. You’ll also find candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor, oil paintings and much more.

Cost: Free

More info: fairbornsweetcornfestival.org

5. “Baritone Hue: A Spoken Word Poetry Special”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 West Second St., Dayton

Details: Under the direction of Dana Graham, writer/poet Leroy D. Bean performs his solo show exploring his experience in Paris following in the footsteps of James Baldwin. The performance is expected to discuss themes of faith, self-worth and the beauty of Black culture.

Cost: $20

More info: daytonlive.org

6. Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute Festival

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: This sixth annual event is a family-friendly nod to the Beatles final concert, playing from the roof of The Yellow Cab to people seated in the parking lot below. The experience includes food trucks, a beer garden and an after party.

Cost: $22 general admission in advance. $27 at the door. $30 for a weekend pass.

More info: cometogetherband.net

7. “Didi”

When: Screenings for Aug. 16-22: 12:45 p.m. 3:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Fri-Sun; 3:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Mon-Thu

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: This hit at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival is a coming-of-age story set in 2008 about an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy navigating the ups and downs of adolescence during the last month of summer before high school begins.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: neonmovies.com

8. Great American Beer Tasting

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: This event allows an opportunity to sample more than 100 beers, ciders and seltzers.

Cost: $45 regular admission includes 20 four-ounce samples, a 2024 pint glass and two raffle tickets. $55 VIP admission includes everything in the regular admission ticket plus one-hour early admission and a $5 voucher to participating food trucks. $5 for designated driver admission include five four-ounce non-alcoholic samples, complimentary soda voucher, a 2024 pint glass and raffle ticket.

More info: milb.com

9. Funk Amplified Series

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Levitt Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Slapbak, DJ SKNO, Freakquency, and MojoFlo will bring the funk. Slapbak, led by Jara Harris since the ‘90s, infuses high-energy funk with hip-hop and rock influences. Freakquency, winners of the 2024 Dayton Battle of the Bands, is a funk-fusion band led by front man Sayyid Jones. MojoFlo is a neo-funk band known for infectious rhythms, soulful vocals and captivating stage performance as led by fierce vocalist Amber Knicole.

Cost: Free

More info: LevittDayton.org

10. Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Multi-platinum selling alternative rock bands Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket co-headline a summer tour featuring special guest alternative rockers Vertical Horizon, the multi-platinum band known for their chart-topping songs such as “Everything You Want” among others.

Cost: $33.50- $73.50

More info: rosemusiccenter.com