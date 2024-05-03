10 things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: Through May 12; 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning, visually stunning spectacle includes such familiar tunes as “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hakuna Matata.”

Cost: $44.50-$175

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

2. First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 3

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: This monthly art hop spotlighting downtown Dayton businesses offer special dining, shopping and entertainment deals.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

3. A World A’Fair

When: May 3-5; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: Visit booths representing more than 30 countries including China, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Guam and more to try cuisine or experience their culture.

Cost: One-day package is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children. Three-day package is $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and children. Parking is $5 (cash only)

More info: aworldafair.org

4. Party at the Plaza

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: The first Party at the Plaza event of the season, set to take place prior to the Dayton Dragons taking on the West Michigan Whitecaps, is centered around the theme “Wild in Water Street District,” featuring a special appearance from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and the Madison Mohawk Steel Drum Band. Additional family-friendly activations include inflatables, the Dragons Green Team, Roofman, Pedal Wagon tours throughout Water Street District, raffle giveaways and more.

Cost: Free

More info: waterstreetdayton.com

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY

5. “Peerless”

When: Through May 12; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Marya Spring Cordes skillfully directs the Human Race Theatre Company’s outstanding local premiere of Jiehae Park’s funny, edgy and dark contemporary spin on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that examines the cutthroat world of high school during college admissions. Dinithi Fernando (M) and Palini Sunkara (L) deliver fantastic breakthrough portrayals of scheming, fast-talking siblings who will stop at nothing to claim their spot at a prestigious college. In the final minutes of this riveting experience, intentionally programmed to broaden the Race beyond its core audience, Cordes, greatly assisted by lighting designer John Rensel, fashions one of the most thrilling, jaw-dropping effects ever produced at the Loft.

Cost: $20-$53

More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Peter Mulvey

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 3

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Dayton has been a regular tour stop for Peter Mulvey since the mid-1990s when he was supporting early albums like “Brother Rabbit Speaks” (1992) and “Rapture” (1995). The Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter’s latest offering is “More Notes From Elsewhere,” a collection of live recordings released in January. A new single, “Comedian,” was released on March 29. Tod Weidner and Rich Reuter will also perform on Friday. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15 in advance, $18 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

7. Dayton Taco Fest

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 4

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Enjoy an assortment of tacos from traditional to modern served by numerous vendors.

Cost: Free admission

More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/tacofest

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO TY GREENLEES Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO TY GREENLEES

8. Achilles Tenderloin

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: Achilles Tenderloin is the musical project of Richmond, Indiana folk blues musician Joe Augustin. He not only lived in Dayton while attending Sinclair Community College but also recorded his last two albums in the Gem City. “Tincture For Trouble” from 2023 was recorded at Reel Love Recording Company with Patrick Himes. Achilles Tenderloin performs with Sadbox and Radar. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5

More info: 937-829-4874 or hiddengemdayton.com

9. Derby Day!

When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, May 4

Where: 510 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton’s Oregon District

Details: The Oregon District Business Association presents the sixth annual Derby Day celebrated in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby. Highlights of this family-friendly event includes the Race of the Weiners (Dachsunds) beginning at 2 p.m., a “Star Wars” costume contest at 3 p.m.. and a hot dog eating contest at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: theoregondistrict.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

10. Dayton Music Club

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5

Where: Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

Details: Dayton Music Club honors the recipients of its Youth Scholarship Awards with its annual Scholarship Benefit Recital. Performers include Kenneth Christman (viola’amore) with Sally Christman (piano) and Mary Jo Johnson (violin) and Gail Lilite (piano). Each year, DMC awards $10,000 in scholarships to students in grades 7 through 12. This year’s three top winners, Noah Hahn (flute), Vivian Chang (violin) and Mason Duan (piano), will also perform. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free. Donations will be accepted.

More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org