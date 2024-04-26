12 things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Apr. 26

Where: The Contemporary Dayton’s Galleries and the Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The 30th annual Art Auction showcases over 80 artworks including paintings, photography, prints and sculpture to browse, bid and buy.

Cost: $100 for members. $125 for non-members.

More info: thecontemporarydayton.org

2. Packard Museum Spring Fling

When: Friday, Apr. 26 and Saturday, Apr. 27

Where: America’s Packard Museum, 420 S. Ludlow St., Dr.

Details: This year’s theme is “Packard Powers America!” and includes an exhibit featuring new Packard automobiles and artifacts on display for the first time. Special guest: John Davis, Emmy Award-winning producer, host and creator of the long-running automotive series “MotorWeek.”

Cost: $20-$1,400

More info: 937-226-1710 or americaspackardmuseum.org

3. Our Music, Our History: An Appreciation of Dayton’s Role in Jazz

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 27

Where: Trotwood-Madison High School Auditorium, 4440 North Union Rd, Trotwood

Details: In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, Dayton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated presents a concert featuring The Five Elements, Sinclair Community College Youth Jazz Band, and a special tribute to a local jazz legend.

Cost: Free

More info: Email daytonartsandletters@gmail.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 27

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Vicky Norbäck-Zetterberg founded the group in the early 1990s. Arrival From Sweden has been touring in the United States since 2005. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $13.50-$88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

5. “In Freedom”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 27 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 28

Where: University of Dayton’s Boll Theatre, 300 College Park Ave., Dayton

Details: DCDC2, the second company of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, presents a concert exploring various aspects of freedom. The 10-member ensemble of female dancers will perform brand new, commissioned pieces by DCDC2 and by DCDC alumnae Abigail Leithart and Alexis Diggs.

Cost: $25

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

6. “Butterfly in the Sky”

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 28

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, this documentary chronicles the creation of the beloved PBS children’s series “Reading Rainbow” as well as the challenges host LeVar Burton and the creators faced to advocate for childhood literacy on television. In addition to archival footage, interviews include Burton, guest star and “Butterfly in the Sky” executive producer Whoopi Goldberg and “Reading Rainbow” co-creator Twila Liggett.

Cost: $12.50

More info: neonmovies.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY DON THRASHER Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY DON THRASHER

7. Silent Disco

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Apr. 26

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Silent Disco celebrates three years at Yellow Cab Tavern, where it opens a new season on Friday. The popular dance event allows dancers wearing wireless headphones to toggle between three channels, each with its own themed DJ sets. Silent Disco, which started at Therapy Café in 2017, is the last Friday of each month. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

8. Time Warp Prom

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 27

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Time Warp Prom is a night of high-energy dancing to the great retro dance music of the ‘80s.

Cost: $30

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

9. Dancing with the Dayton Stars

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 27. Dance begins at 9 p.m. Entrance with dance ticket only begins at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mandalay Banquet and Event Center, 2700 E. River Rd., Dayton

Details: Local community leaders will hit the floor with professional dancers at one of the biggest charity galas for A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio, which has raised enough money over the past 14 years to grant wishes for more than 120 local children diagnosed with life-threatening disorders. This year’s dance and silent auction features local stars: Virgilio Acevedo of CareSource; Kevin Carter of Black Box Improv; Meredith Marks of Innovative InterChange Associates; Holly Sams of Premier Health Partners; Charlynda Scales of Mutt’s Sauce; and Matt Slone, of Reynolds and Reynolds. The six dancers are competing for “Favorite Dancer” via online votes as well as for the overall top prize the night of the event.

Cost: $150 for individual seats, $1,500 for a table of 10, or $75 if you would like to attend the dance portion only and vote.

More info: aspecialwishswo.org/events

10. Eastern European Heritage Experience

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 27

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: Celebrate the Eastern European region through culture, cuisine, arts and crafts, and live performances. The event will feature beer, ethnic foods, local artisans, storytellers, musicians and cultural dancers.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-287-4275 or accdayton.com

11. “American Idiot”

When: Through Apr. 28; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: Gwyn Lee breezily directs INNOVAtheatre’s vigorously visceral production of the poignant, relevant and riveting Tony Award-nominated rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy-winning album of the same name. Davis Byrd (Johnny), Spencer Jones (Will) and Raef Norgaard (Tunny) are an emotionally impactful, angst-ridden trio representing America’s disillusioned young adults. Michaela Cramer (Whatshername) and Liz Lindon (St. Jimmy) are equally spirited in strong supporting roles. In addition to Lindon’s expressive choreography and Richard Lee Waldeck’s terrific, rock concert-savvy lighting design, vocal and orchestral director George Drewyor’s outstanding band includes phenomenal percussionist Hayden Floro who particularly drives the fantastically frenzied urgency within “St. Jimmy.”

Cost: $25-$31

More info: innovatheatre.com

12. Chamber Music in Yellow Springs Annual Competition for Emerging Ensembles

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 28

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Yellow Springs, 314 Xenia Avenue

Details: Hesper String Quartet and Amnis Piano Quartet are the two finalists in the Chamber Music in Yellow Springs 39th annual Competition for Emerging Ensembles. Each ensemble will perform for one half of the live concert. The competition is one of the signature programs of the all-volunteer CMYS non-profit. The Hesper String Quartet is a Korean-American chamber ensemble that was formed as a student group at Stony Brook University in 2022. Notable achievements include winning first prize at the Fanny Mendelssohn International Competition, the Servaas Competition, and the Ackerman Chamber Competition. The Amnis Piano Quartet was established by its members during graduate studies at Yale School of Music. They most recently won bronze medal in the 50th Annual Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, the largest and longest running chamber competition in the United States. Following the performances, three judges will choose the winners of the $4,000 first prize and the $3,000 second prize. While they decide, CMYS will conduct a poll for the $500 Audience Favorite Prize.

Cost: Tickets are $30 general admission and free for patrons 25 and younger. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes in advance of the performance.

More info: cmys.org