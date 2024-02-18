20 years of shooting daily photos opens photographers eyes ‘to the world around me’

Alonzo says it’s a perfect example of the way a random incident can be life-altering. That camera not only changed his own life dramatically, but has enriched the lives of many others as well.

Though he’d previously spent money on other creative pursuits, he says they had never lasted very long. This time Alonzo was determined to stick with it, especially because the camera was expensive. He promised himself to use it every day and

He’s kept that promise for more than 20 years. Daily, without fail, he snaps photos of his surroundings and shares five of them on his website https://adamalonzo.com.

Alonzo’s website has become a wonderful chronicle of life in our Miami Valley. You’ll see everything from historic buildings and nature scenes to portraits, fire-swallowers or a high-heeled shoe half-buried in the snow.

“I created that website in a big hurry 20 years ago, with no clue of how many photos it would eventually contain,” Alzonzo says now. “Over time, it’s become unwieldy, so I was glad to receive a grant from the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District to rebuild the site. Those who have the time can look at each day’s photos from 2004 to 2024.”

“I do this mainly for myself, living up to that commitment I made in 2004,” he said. “If the public loves my work, or if they don’t, I’m still going to do it.”

Photos every day

“Taking pictures every day opened my eyes to the world around me,” notes Alonzo, who grew up in Bellbrook and now lives in the Oregon District. He walks to his job as afternoon show host for the public radio station, Discover Classical, where he also serves as webmaster. During his “commute” he captures photos of the city in the morning and evening.

His camera has helped him spot the smaller things in life he’d never noticed, like floral details and water droplets. “It helped inspire my fascination with nature, and I love getting outside in the morning to capture pictures of birds and insects,” he says.

Most of the pictures are spontaneous and unposed, so on a typical day he has no idea what he’ll be photographing. “The city itself is often the subject of my photos — both its shiny new developments and crumbling history,” Alonzo said. “I capture images of Dayton residents being themselves — working, playing and moving from place to place — unaware or unconcerned that they’re being photographed.”

On some days, he shoots hundreds of photos; on others, perhaps a dozen. One of the challenges is to avoid taking photos of the same things over and over.

“To keep my pictures from becoming repetitive, I constantly seek out new activities and locations in the area,” ALonzo said. “I find myself at performances where I have no connection to the people involved or sports where I don’t even know the rules.”

He has taken photos of everything from synchronized swimming and glassblowing to sheep-shearing, a prairie burn, and a theater filled with hundreds of people.

There are interesting experiences along the way. On one occasion, Alzonzo noticed a chipmunk that kept popping in and out of a little hole in the ground where it had stashed some food.

“It would bring out little bits of food and then run off with them to feed its hungry family,” he said. “The chipmunk knew I was there but it didn’t seem to be intimidated by me. And as I stood there and watched, the chipmunk brought a morsel of food and cautiously placed it at my feet. And at that moment I felt like an honorary member of the chipmunk kingdom.”

In a TedX Dayton talk, Alonzo admitted that before he got hooked on photography, he’d felt like a tin man without a heart.

”I was doing pretty well, earning the highest salary I’d ever gotten and driving a new car,” he told the crowd. “But I was driving it to a job that didn’t mean a whole lot to me. So like a robot I was following a repetitive routine that gave structure to my life but not a whole lot of meaning.”

One morning he went out to his new car preparing to drive to his job and noticed some small white blossoms had fallen from the tree next door that bloomed every spring.

“One of the blossoms had landed on the hood of my car and as I drove to work I watched it bouncing around like a little piece of popcorn,” he remembered. “And that tiny diversion was the highlight of my day. Obviously something was wrong.”

The camera purchase dramatically changed all that.

“I brought it home, took it out of the box, didn’t know how to use it, started taking pictures inside the living room, but then I pointed the camera out the window and I shot a picture of that same tree,” he said. “It was spring time once again and so there were lots of those little white blossoms. I didn’t realize that at the time but the pictures I took on that day were my first steps away from the life of the Tin Man without a heart.”

Although the majority of his photos are nature scenes or cityscapes, Alonzo says he’s glad when he’s able to capture interactions between people.

“I’ve seen experienced river surfers shouting encouragement to a novice or ladies at a high school reunion reminiscing about a dance 60 years ago. And my photo of two people wearing masks outside the Arcade is an image that will represent our era to future generations.”

Sharing his talent

For the past 15 years, Alonzo has shared his passion for photography through classes at the Dayton Art Institute, Wright State University and the University of Dayton. He continues to lead monthly nature photography workshops for Five Rivers MetroParks. Most recently he taught a “Photography Boot Camp” and will be teaching a class on “Photographic Composition” on Saturday, February 24 at Cox Arboretum.

MetroParks Education coordinator Betty Hoevel says she too has enjoyed Alzono’s classes and learned a lot about photography from him over the years.

“What’s amazing is how he can so clearly explain how to use your camera to get wonderful results,” she explains. “And it’s fun! He’s not just giving instructions but provides inspiration to try different things.”

Some examples? Alonzo has taken groups out for night photography using color gels and various lighting effects. He’s hiked the prairies with his students in search of insects and flowers and visited farms and rivers. He’s been at Aullwood to capture the beauty of spring wildflowers.

“Last year he gave a wonderful class on macro photography and the shots were stunning,” says Hoevel, adding that Alonzo also does photography critique sessions and helps photographers on all skill levels feel more confident in their quest for the perfect photos.

“He gives thoughtful answers to your questions and works with you,” says Hoevel. “And he’s the calmest person in the world. I think the only thing that would upset him is if you broke his camera.”

Alzonzo still has that original camera from 2004, but now it is only a keepsake. He’s upgraded his equipment several times over the years, purchasing more sophisticated cameras as his skills improved and better technology became available.

“Taking photos for nearly 7000 consecutive days has transformed me from one of life’s passive passengers into an alert and active participant,” concludes Alonzo. " As I walk around with my camera, I find so much more than pictures. I see the beauty of nature, the dignity of my fellow Daytonians, and the silent stories of the city, all around me waiting to be discovered.”

More details

Want to take a class from Adam Alonzo? The full schedule of photography classes at Dayton MetroParks can be found at metroparks.org. You can also call (937) 275-7275.