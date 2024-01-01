3 things to do in Dayton during the (warmer) new year

This season’s higher-than-average temperatures are causing a lack in wintry entertainment: Places such as the Snow Trails ski resort in Mansfield, for example, suspended operations until it is cold enough to keep snow in place.
The slightly warmer weather means keeping the more outdoors-y options at the forefront, especially in the Dayton region. Here are some things to check out:
Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm
Location: 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday
More Information: aullwood.audubon.org
Opening for 2024 on Jan. 2, the Aullwood Audobon Center and Farm is a unique nature experience. Not only do visitors enjoy the outdoors, they get the chance to see the unique exhibition “The Troll that Hatched an Egg.” Created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, these massive wooden sculptures are open for all guests to see.
The website even encourages guests to hug them, saying “all trolls loved to be hugged.”
There are four large troll sculptures within a three-mile trail and there is a map to help find them.
Young’s Jersey Dairy
Where: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Website: youngsdairy.com
While it may not be warm enough for someone to need to “cool off” with a refreshing ice cream, anytime of the year is a good time to go to Young’s. A staple of the Dayton area, Young’s Jersey Dairy is a one-stop-shop for ice-cream and cheese products for the whole family. For nearly 155 years, Young’s has been treating Ohioans with their classic ice creams, milkshakes, cheese curds and more. Plus, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests are able to feed the animals that call the farm home. Weather permitting, of course.
Also, from Jan. 12-15, Young’s will be celebrating its 155 anniversary with special deals.
Carillon Park
Where: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday: 9:30 to 5 p.m., noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $14 per adult, $10 per child, Dayton History members and children under 2 are free
Website: daytonhistory.org
When Carillon Park reopens Jan. 2, there will be hours of fun available for visitors who can experience its decades of history by learning about the the Dayton flood of 1913 or get a glimpse into the life of the Wright Brothers. Also at Carillon is a carousel that people may ride.
