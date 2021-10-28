dayton-daily-news logo
9 communities trick-or-treating tonight: Here’s the list

The Fairborn Halloween Festival returned to downtown Fairborn from Friday, Oct 15. to Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. One of the highlights of the event was the costume judging at the Fairborn YMCA on Friday night. Last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
What to Know
By Staff reports
28 minutes ago

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities tonight through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.

Children look over the pumpkins in the pumpkin carving contest Saturday during the New Carlisle Halloween Night Market. Marshall Gorby/Staff
BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Middletown: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

The Harry Potter Trick or Treat with Downtown Tipp City Merchants event, hosted by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership was held on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Even though costumes featuring Harry Potter characters were encouraged but not required, attendees wore a wide variety of costumes. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
CLARK COUNTY

Clark County: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MIAMI COUNTY

Covington: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Piqua: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m. (changed from Oct. 28 due to inclement weather)

Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Troy: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

West Milton: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Butler Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Centerville: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dayton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Englewood: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Kettering: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moraine: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Vandalia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. (An earlier version contained the incorrect date.)

Lewisburg: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

