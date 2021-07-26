Air Quality Alert issued for Tuesday

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the upper 80s or low 90s under clear skies. These conditions can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone and may lead to elevated air pollution levels, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, which issued the alert in conjunction with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency. The alert for Butler and Warren counties was issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.

The Air Quality Index is 101, which means that the air is considered unhealthy for those in “sensitive groups.”