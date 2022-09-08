Beavercreek Popcorn Festival returns this weekend

The festival will also feature a 5k Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Each year the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival honors a community member with the title of “Head Kernel.” This year’s honoree is Doug Lloyd, president of Beavercreek Community Theatre.

Guthrie said Lloyd is known for being a longtime city employee who helped support the festival through street maintenance. He added Lloyd helped design the current festival logo.

Festival parking is available at select parking lots along N. Fairfield Road, Dayton-Xenia Road, Meadow Bridge Drive and Rodenbeck Drive from some businesses that are closed on the weekends.

There will once again be a free shuttle service and parking available at the Beaver Valley Center parking lot off of Seajay Drive. Free parking is also available at Main Elementary School and Beavercreek High School. Free bicycle parking will be available near Pet Supplies Plus.

For more information about the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival, visit www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page.