Breakup letter gangster John Dillinger wrote to Dayton woman to be sold at auction

Online bidding for the letter, along with the envelope Dillinger addressed to 324 W. First St., has begun.

RR Auction will stream a live gavel styled auction Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. The pre-auction estimate has the letter selling for $25,000.

RR Auction, headquartered in Boston, specializes in rare documents, manuscripts, autographs and historic artifacts.

Written after he learned of the death of Longnacker’s brother, Dillinger begins the letter, “Dearest Mary.”

A letter written by the gangster John Dillinger to the Dayton woman he loved, Mary Longnacker, is being auctioned off by RR Auction. Credit: RR AUCTION Credit: RR AUCTION

"I just read in the paper of Jimmy’s death and I know you must be heartbroken. I feel for you dear for I know how much you cared for each other, and I can understand your grief because Jimmy was the only real friend and Pal I had outside of my family and I loved him like a brother.

“Honey this old world has delt you some heavy blows. I wish I were free so I could take you away and make you happy but the least I can expect is ten years.”

Explore Pistol taken from famous gangster part of exhibit opening this fall

Dillinger tells Longnacker he cares for her so much he would have given up his life of crime.

“Sweetheart if I had known two months ago that you would ever care enough about me to marry me I would have gotten a job somehow for I could enjoy working for a girl like you and having a home.”

A letter written by the gangster John Dillinger to the Dayton woman he loved, Mary Longnacker, is being auctioned off by RR Auction. Credit: RR AUCTION Credit: RR AUCTION

Facing 10 years in prison Dillinger breaks up with Longnacker so she can find someone else.

“I want you to forget me for ten years or more is to long for any girl to wait, and as sweet as you are you will find the right man someday to make you happy.”

Dillinger promises he won’t write anymore and signs the letter, “Love from Johnnie.”

Explore The time infamous gangster John Dillinger was arrested in Dayton after he was drawn here by romance

Less than two weeks after writing the letter, Dillinger’s gang passed themselves off as prison officials and broke Dillinger out of jail, killing the sheriff during the escape.

Dillinger continued a life of crime and became “Public Enemy No. 1” on the FBI’s most wanted list. He was killed by federal agents in Chicago on July 22, 1934.

More information about bidding on the Dillinger letter can be found at RR Auction.