COMMUNITY GEM: Dayton herbal enthusiast shows kids value of plants

And when Lawson visits the students at Ruskin Elementary School, she tries to make dandelions fun in the fall by seeing who can dig out the longest root.

Lawson has visited the school in the Twin Towers neighborhood regularly since 2021, demonstrating nature-based learning and mindfulness to several classrooms each year with a program called the Tea Project.

“It’s teaching kids to value what’s at their feet instead of what’s cultivated,” said Lawson, 74, of Southern Hills.

The garden beds at the school grow plants like spearmint, lavender, thyme, garlic, chives and lemon verbena. The kids learn by doing – for example, they planted a large chamomile bed earlier this year – while also observing natures’ cycles, she said.

Subjects like math, science, art and writing can be incorporated into the gardening as they learn more about habitats and interrelationships. She sees the students grow in respect and gentleness as they spend time with the plants.

“People developed the idea that you can’t do nature in the inner city,” said Lawson, who runs the classes with Libby Freeze, from East End Community Services, as well as friend and retired educator Karen Raterman.

Lawson disproves that idea every time she arrives at the school, said Bryan Ertsgaard, Ruskin’s principal. Lawson is part of the urban farm environment of the Twin Towers neighborhood, and she shares her knowledge in a fun, hands-on way.

“She is such a joyful person,” Ertsgaard said. “She has brought far more than a mindfulness of native plants and nature.”

Many weeks Lawson will carry gallons of herbal tea to the school, sometimes performing a tea ceremony. She teaches breathing exercises and shows the students that nature can be calming.

Karen Fields nominated Lawson as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem for sharing her love of nature with the Ruskin students.

“She’s selfless in sharing her craft,” said Fields, of Clayton.

Fields, who was a teacher in Dayton Public Schools for nearly four decades, has watched her long-time friend put her time, money and energy into the project. Lawson should serve as a role model to others who can share their expertise with schools, Fields said.

Lawson retired 20 years ago, spending most of her career as a vocational rehabilitation counselor before becoming a job development specialist. She completed the Master Gardener program and also helped to bring a farm-to-table program to area fifth graders.

Lawson, who has taught herbal classes through the Institute of Holistic Leadership, ran across an ad for the Tea Project in a magazine and reached out to the founder in Vermont. She took online classes and brought the project to Ruskin, where through the years she has worked with first through sixth graders. This year she meets weekly with 75 first grade students.

Lawson also sells herb-based goods such as salve, elderberry syrup, teas and insect repellent at My Pilates Studio in Centerville. At Ruskin Elementary, however, she hopes that the students use, love and respect the outdoors.

“Nature is the best teacher,” Lawson said.