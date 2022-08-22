dayton-daily-news logo
Community survey names Delco Park among Kettering’s most popular parks

"Rock Waves" created from Indiana limestone by the artist Anno Sieberts, can be found in Kettering's Delco Park. LISA POWELL / STAFF

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
31 minutes ago

The City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts (PRCA) Department has published the results of this year’s community survey including a list of most popular parks and favorite amenities.

The department asked the community about its overall satisfaction with services, communications, programs and amenities, among other aspects. Here are some of the results:

Top five most popular parks include:

- Delco Park

- Indian Riffle Park

- Lincoln Park Civic Commons

- JF Kennedy Park

- Wenzler Park

Top five favorite park amenities:

- Walking/Biking Trails

- Kennedy Park Splash Pad

- Playgrounds

- Shelters/Picnic Areas

- Public Art Collection

The online survey was available March 9 through March 25 and May 31 through June 7, according to the PRCA Department. This was the first time since 2017 that a community survey was conducted.

To find out more about the survey and what the PRCA Department has to offer, visit www.playkettering.org.

