Dayton Philharmonic opens new season of free church concerts

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s (DPAA) 2022- 2023 Stained Glass Series with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra begins Sunday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd, Dayton.
The Stained Glass Series, free and open to the public, is underwritten by the Bob Ross Auto Group in memory of Norma Ross.
“The Stained Glass Series is one of my favorites to program,” said Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic, artistic director and conductor, in a release. “We collaborate with local church choirs and performers to honor the late Norma Ross, a tireless advocate for music and minority youth in Dayton. The free concert features Mozart’s “Hai gia vinta la causa” from ‘The Marriage of Figaro,’ along with his Symphony No. 41 in C minor, ‘Jupiter.’ Sankara Harouna is one of our Artists in Residence program members who performs a beautiful baritone solo in ‘Witness.’ DCDC has partnered with us to add a choreographer and dance to the concert. It’s really going to be a fabulous night of music.”
DPAA’s Stained Glass concerts, Norma Ross Memorial Community Concerts, are part of a series of community outreach efforts in honor of the late Mrs. Norma Ross, made possible by the Bob Ross Auto Group. Additional support was provided by support from the World Religion Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Judy and Mike Kreutzer.
For more information about the Stained Glass Series performance and a digital program, visit daytonperformingarts.org/stained-glass-concert
About the Author