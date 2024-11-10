Downtown Dayton restaurant to open during lunch for limited time

Just in time for the holiday season, Jay’s Seafood in Dayton’s Oregon District will open during lunch for a limited time.

The restaurant will be open 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday — the first three weeks of December.

“Jay’s did Christmas lunches for 30 years,” said owner Amy Haverstick. “We stopped lunches because of Covid and these last few years I didn’t feel it would be profitable. Many businesses were still not back in the office.”

The restaurant will have a special lunch menu featuring smaller portions of their dinner menu, as well as several new sandwiches, a soup du jour and daily specials.

In addition to appetizers like Fresh Oysters, Calamari Strips and Crab Cakes, several different salads will be available.

Lunch entrees will include Linguine ai Frutti di Mare, Bourbon Spiced Salmon, Grilled Diver Scallops, Greek-Style Swordfish and Fried Shrimp. Sandwiches include the 1/2 lb. Kobe Burger, Cod Sandwich, Fish Tacos, Blackened Chicken Sandwich and a Prime Rib Sandwich.

Fresh fish will be available as well.

For those looking for a private dining space, Jay’s Seafood will be able to accommodate.

MORE DETAILS

Jay’s Seafood, located at 225 E. Sixth St., is currently accepting reservations for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The restaurant will be open starting at 4 p.m. on both days.

Starting next week, Jay’s Seafood will launch its annual gift card promo where customers can buy a $75 gift card and receive a $15 promotional certificate valid through July 2025.

Reservations can be made by calling 937-222-2892. For more information, visit jays.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@jaysseafoodrestaurant).

